Fishing, boating and recreation reopens at Navajo Lake State Park after ...
Visitors walk along the docks at the Navajo Lake State Park marina, Monday, June 1, 2020. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Navajo Lake State Park opened on June 1 after being closed due to the coronavirus. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A sign encourages visitors to practice social distancing, Monday, June 1, 2020, at Navajo Lake State Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Anglers fish, Monday, June 1, 2020, at Texas Hole in Navajo Lake State Park. While most of the state park reopened on June 1, the quality waters including Texas Hole reopened earlier. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Anglers fish, Monday, June 1, 2020, at Texas Hole on the San Juan River. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A boat heads back toward the marina, Monday, June 1, 2020, at Navajo Lake State Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The Navajo Lake Marina Store is pictured, Monday, June 1, 2020. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The sign for Navajo Lake State Park is pictured, Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Pine River site. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The Navajo Lake Marina is pictured Monday, June 1, 2020. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
    NAVAJO LAKE — After being closed for about two months as the state worked to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Navajo Lake State Park reopened on June 1.

    All state parks were closed in mid-March.

    Boaters, anglers and other people looking for some outdoor recreation visited the lake on its opening day. Signs at the marina urged visitors to practice social distancing.

    While most of the state park remained closed until June 1, the quality waters section of the San Juan River reopened on May 23. 

    While more businesses and locations are reopening, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is continuing to urge residents to take precautions.

    "Reopening our economy is not an invitation to forget about the risks of this virus – it is a mandate that we be more cautious and careful about our choices and decisions than ever before," she said in a press release. "Just because you can go doesn't mean you should. Ask yourself: Is this business operating with safe practices? When in doubt, err on the side of safety and stay home."

