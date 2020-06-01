CLOSE

NAVAJO LAKE — After being closed for about two months as the state worked to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Navajo Lake State Park reopened on June 1.

All state parks were closed in mid-March.

Boaters, anglers and other people looking for some outdoor recreation visited the lake on its opening day. Signs at the marina urged visitors to practice social distancing.

While most of the state park remained closed until June 1, the quality waters section of the San Juan River reopened on May 23.

While more businesses and locations are reopening, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is continuing to urge residents to take precautions.

"Reopening our economy is not an invitation to forget about the risks of this virus – it is a mandate that we be more cautious and careful about our choices and decisions than ever before," she said in a press release. "Just because you can go doesn't mean you should. Ask yourself: Is this business operating with safe practices? When in doubt, err on the side of safety and stay home."

Buy Photo The Navajo Lake Marina Store is pictured, Monday, June 1, 2020. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

