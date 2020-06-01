CLOSE

AZTEC — Voters wishing to cast ballots in the primary election can go to the polls between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. June 2.

Eligible voters must be affiliated with the Republican, Democratic or Libertarian parties.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus, the San Juan County Clerk's Office reduced the number of voter convenience centers from 33 to nine for the primary elections.

Those nine locations are:

San Juan County Fire Operations Center: 209 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec

Bloomfield Cultural Center: 333 S. 1st St.

Farmington City Hall: 800 Municipal Drive

Farmington Museum at Gateway Park: 3041 E. Main St.

Farmington Public Library: 2101 Farmington Ave.

Kirtland Youth Center: 39 Road 6500

La Plata Community Center: 1438 NM Highway 170

Newcomb Fire Station: At mile marker 56.5 on U.S. Highway 491

Central Consolidated School District Business Office: South of U.S. Highway 64 in the A Gym of the old Shiprock High School

