The state of New Mexico, including San Juan County, started reopening many businesses on June 1. That includes indoor dining, gyms, hair salons and drive-in movie theaters.

The northwest region of the state had been excluded from previous reopening orders and lagged behind the state in the reopening process due to the high rate of spread. However, it has now caught up to where the rest of the state is in terms of reopening.

The first case of the coronavirus documented in San Juan County was announced on March 21.

Updates from May can be found here and updates from March and April can be found here.

Buy Photo A piece of artwork reminds community members to stay at home on April 25 in Shiprock. The Navajo Nation is under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

Resources

State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453

Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518

Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19

Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 928-871-7014

State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org

Updates for Monday, June 1

10:59 p.m.: Today's report from health agencies on the Navajo Nation states there were 131 new cases for COVID-19 as well as two additional deaths.

There are now 5,479 positive cases and 248 deaths attributed to the disease, according to the Navajo Department of Health, Navajo Area Indian Health Service and Navajo Epidemiology Center

The agencies shifted reporting the number of cases in each county that comprises tribal land in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to reporting cases in the eight service units under the Navajo Area IHS.

Cases by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 1,415

Crownpoint Service Unit: 534

Fort Defiance Service Unit: 292

Gallup Service Unit: 922

Kayenta Service Unit: 828

Shiprock Service Unit: 894

Tuba City Service Unit: 460

Winslow Service Unit: 103

*31 residences are not specific enough to place them accurately in a service unit

Preliminary reports from nine hospitals indicate that approximately 1,920 people have received from COVID-19, with more reports pending, according to a press release from the Office of the President and Vice President.

4:15 p.m.: Two San Juan County residents – one in her 50s and one in his 60s – are among the six coronavirus-related deaths announced Monday by state officials. Both people were hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

New Mexico saw an increase of 113 cases on Monday, including 37 in San Juan County and 35 in McKinley County.

The new cases brought the number of New Mexicans who have tested positive for the virus to 7,800. Of those people, 2,888 have recovered, 362 have died and 191 are hospitalized.

Total cases by county include:

Bernalillo County: 1,486

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 50

Cibola County: 143

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 53

Doña Ana County: 476

Eddy County: 24

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 26

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 8

McKinley County: 2,451

Otero County: 22

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 48

Roosevelt County: 42

Sandoval County: 568

San Juan County: 1,771

San Miguel County: 15

Santa Fe County: 144

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 51

Taos County: 29

Torrance County: 32

Union County: 4

Valencia County: 74

