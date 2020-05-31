CLOSE

AZTEC — The Aztec City Commission meets at 5:15 p.m. June 1 to discuss its fiscal year 2021 budget. The work session will be streamed on YouTube. Following the work session, the City Commission will likely approve the preliminary budget for the upcoming fiscal year during a 6 p.m. meeting that will also be streamed on YouTube.

Fiscal year 2021 begins July 1, and the city must submit a preliminary budget to the state on June 1.

The San Juan College Board of Trustees will discuss student housing when it meets at 5:30 p.m. June 2 via Zoom. A Zoom link is available on the agenda posted on the college board website.

The San Juan Water Commission will hear an update about the drought during the 1 p.m. meeting on June 3 via telephone. People can dial in at 1-334-422-0843 and use the pin 869 513 016#. A link to the Google meet is also available on the agenda on sjwc.org. The commission will have a closed session prior to the meeting. That closed session will begin at 12:45 p.m.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

