CLOSE
2020 Cars: These are 25 of the fastest growing car brands
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The U.S. auto market has been in decline in recent years, but some cars, trucks and SUVs have seen their sales increase by well over 50% since 2015.&nbsp;24/7 Wall St. reviewed information from auto sales data company GoodCarBadCar to determine the vehicles that experienced the largest percentage sales increase from 2015 to 2019.
The U.S. auto market has been in decline in recent years, but some cars, trucks and SUVs have seen their sales increase by well over 50% since 2015. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed information from auto sales data company GoodCarBadCar to determine the vehicles that experienced the largest percentage sales increase from 2015 to 2019. Ford
Fullscreen
<strong>25. BMW Z4</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +60.80%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> BMW Group<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 2,941
25. BMW Z4• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +60.80% • Parent company: BMW Group • Total 2019 sales: 2,941 Robert Hradil / Getty Images
Fullscreen
<strong>24. Land Rover Discovery Sport</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +62.09%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> Tata Motors<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 12,337
24. Land Rover Discovery Sport• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +62.09% • Parent company: Tata Motors • Total 2019 sales: 12,337 bortnikau / Getty Images
Fullscreen
<strong>23. Kia Sportage</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +65.57%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> Hyundai Motor Group<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 88,977
23. Kia Sportage• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +65.57% • Parent company: Hyundai Motor Group • Total 2019 sales: 88,977 Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Fullscreen
<strong>22. Porsche Macan</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +67.49%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> Volkswagen Group<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 22,667
22. Porsche Macan• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +67.49% • Parent company: Volkswagen Group • Total 2019 sales: 22,667 Courtesy of Porsche
Fullscreen
<strong>21. Mercedes-Benz G-Class</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +68.47%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> Daimler AG<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 6,092
21. Mercedes-Benz G-Class• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +68.47% • Parent company: Daimler AG • Total 2019 sales: 6,092 Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz
Fullscreen
<strong>20. GMC Yukon</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +74.74%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> General Motors<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 74,672
20. GMC Yukon• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +74.74% • Parent company: General Motors • Total 2019 sales: 74,672 Courtesy of GMC
Fullscreen
<strong>19. Audi A5</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +78.00%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> Volkswagen Group<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 23,023
19. Audi A5• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +78.00% • Parent company: Volkswagen Group • Total 2019 sales: 23,023 Courtesy of Audi
Fullscreen
<strong>18. Audi Q7</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +82.41%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> Volkswagen Group<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 34,649
18. Audi Q7• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +82.41% • Parent company: Volkswagen Group • Total 2019 sales: 34,649 Courtesy of Audi USA
Fullscreen
<strong>17. Chevrolet Trax</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +85.34%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> General Motors<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 116,817
17. Chevrolet Trax• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +85.34% • Parent company: General Motors • Total 2019 sales: 116,817 Courtesy of Chevrolet
Fullscreen
<strong>16. Mitsubishi Outlander</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +99.24%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 37,965
16. Mitsubishi Outlander• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +99.24% • Parent company: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance • Total 2019 sales: 37,965 Bryan Thomas / Getty Images
Fullscreen
<strong>15. Jeep Compass</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +101.45%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> Fiat Chrysler Automobiles<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 143,933
15. Jeep Compass• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +101.45% • Parent company: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles • Total 2019 sales: 143,933 Courtesy of FCA USA LLC
Fullscreen
<strong>14. Ram ProMaster</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +102.83%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> Fiat Chrysler Automobiles<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 56,410
14. Ram ProMaster• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +102.83% • Parent company: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles • Total 2019 sales: 56,410 atomictaco / Flickr
Fullscreen
<strong>13. Ford Expedition</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +108.53%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> Ford Motor Co.<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 86,423
13. Ford Expedition• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +108.53% • Parent company: Ford Motor Co. • Total 2019 sales: 86,423 Courtesy of Ford Motor Company
Fullscreen
<strong>12. Hyundai Tucson</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +116.04%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> Hyundai Motor Group<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 137,381
12. Hyundai Tucson• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +116.04% • Parent company: Hyundai Motor Group • Total 2019 sales: 137,381 juanelo242a / Flickr
Fullscreen
<strong>11. BMW X3</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +119.62%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> BMW Group<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 70,110
11. BMW X3• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +119.62% • Parent company: BMW Group • Total 2019 sales: 70,110 Oscar Siagian / Getty Images
Fullscreen
<strong>10. Honda HR-V</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +136.14%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> Honda Motor Co.<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 99,104
10. Honda HR-V• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +136.14% • Parent company: Honda Motor Co. • Total 2019 sales: 99,104 Robertus Pudyanto / Getty Images
Fullscreen
<strong>9. Nissan Armada</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +151.58%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 32,044
9. Nissan Armada• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +151.58% • Parent company: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance • Total 2019 sales: 32,044 truckhardware / Flickr
Fullscreen
<strong>8. Mazda CX-3</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +153.34%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> Mazda Motor Corp.<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 16,229
8. Mazda CX-3• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +153.34% • Parent company: Mazda Motor Corp. • Total 2019 sales: 16,229 automobileitalia / Flickr
Fullscreen
<strong>7. Nissan Titan</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +159.59%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 31,514
7. Nissan Titan• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +159.59% • Parent company: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance • Total 2019 sales: 31,514 truckhardware / Flickr
Fullscreen
<strong>6. Volvo XC90</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +179.88%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> Zhejiang Geely Holding Group<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 35,760
6. Volvo XC90• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +179.88% • Parent company: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group • Total 2019 sales: 35,760 Scott Olson / Getty Images
Fullscreen
<strong>5. Volkswagen Tiguan</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +206.79%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> Volkswagen Group<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 109,963
5. Volkswagen Tiguan• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +206.79% • Parent company: Volkswagen Group • Total 2019 sales: 109,963 thdoubleu / Flickr
Fullscreen
<strong>4. Infiniti QX50</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +240.45%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 18,616
4. Infiniti QX50• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +240.45% • Parent company: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance • Total 2019 sales: 18,616 Kevin Hagen / Getty Images
Fullscreen
<strong>3. Honda Insight</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +1,524.55%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> Honda Motor Co.<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 23,686
3. Honda Insight• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +1,524.55% • Parent company: Honda Motor Co. • Total 2019 sales: 23,686 Kiyoshi Ota / Getty Images
Fullscreen
<strong>2. Toyota Mirai</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +1,986.11%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> Toyota Motor Corp.<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 1,502
2. Toyota Mirai• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +1,986.11% • Parent company: Toyota Motor Corp. • Total 2019 sales: 1,502 Toyota.com
Fullscreen
<strong>1. Honda Ridgeline</strong><br /> <strong>&bull; Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019</strong> +6,310.38%<br /> <strong>&bull; Parent company:</strong> Honda Motor Co.<br /> <strong>&bull; Total 2019 sales:</strong> 33,334
1. Honda Ridgeline• Pct. sales increase from 2015-2019 +6,310.38% • Parent company: Honda Motor Co. • Total 2019 sales: 33,334 Courtesy of Honda
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    FARMINGTON — Vehicles sit in dealership lots untouched, waiting for new owners to drive them off into the sunset.

    They kept sitting and sitting, and sitting some more. There was less activity, as the COVID-19 pandemic gave buyers some pause, and left sellers worried.

    Just like the number of prospective customers, profits decreased.

    Dealerships like Horace Nissan in Farmington soon accumulated inventory, stretching out to a dirt lot behind the building. Horace Nissan is one of many San Juan County dealerships that are hurting, but there's hope entering June.

    New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham plans to ease more state restrictions starting on June 1, and local dealerships are ready to ramp up sales upon getting the OK to expand operations.

    “It’s been one wild ride, between the fear in the public and the shutdown from the governor. At one point, they took my sales down to zero,” said Clifton Horace, owner of Horace Nissan and a Four Corners Economic Development board member. “The automobile is the second biggest purchase of your life. There’s a myriad of things that have to happen."

    Profits down, but slowly improving amid reopening

    Horace said his sales decreased by 75 percent in April and 50 percent in May. Horace also said his dealership's service department business dropped 65 percent, but only showed a shortfall somewhere between 10 and 15 percent in May.

    Mike Ziems, the Sales and Marketing Manager at Ziems Ford Corners, said sales from the last week and a half of March and all of April were less than 50 percent, but are projected to hit close to 60 percent for May.

    "I think it’s a ripple effect across the community,” Ziems said. “We’re trying to play catch up.”

    Ziems said he envisions a dramatic increase in vehicle sales once the state fully opens back up.

    Horace, who has roughly $9 million in car inventory, said he used payroll protection program money to re-hire furloughed workers to keep up with demands.

    Taking precautions

    Dealerships have predominantly conducted online sales, and workers are required to wear personal protective equipment such as face shields or masks when interacting with customers.

    “One thing that’s slows down sales is fear. The fear has to abate in the general public,” Horace said.

    Ziems said 90 to 95 percent of Ziems Ford Corners' latest sales were done via express checkout deals online. 

    “Had we not had that, things would be much worse,” Ziems said.

    Ziems also said Ziems Ford Corners will go to customers' houses to pick up vehicles for standard services like oil changes and tire changes.

    At Horace Nissan, cars are sterilized twice before customers come in, seats are cleaned twice, invoices are laid out, and keys are dropped off in baggies for workers. Credit cards are cleared through credit card machines.

    “It’s pretty slick. It actually makes some pretty smooth transition in the morning,” Horace said. “We’ve wiped down all the touch points."

    Horace also said if customers don't have a face mask, they'd be provided one upon request.

    Horace said his dealership is already a “master” at pre-scheduling appointments, so he he doesn't have to predetermine daily customer limits.

    “I think we’re way ahead of the curve, convenience-wise,” Horace said.

    'I'm very motivated'

    Dealerships are anxiously waiting for the green light to expand operations.

    Once San Juan County enters the first phase of reopening, Horace said he can demonstrate vehicles and have face-to-face interactions to explain the complexities of vehicles.

    For the local dealerships, it's more than a business. It's their livelihood.

    Ziems Ford Corners opened in 1961, while Horace Nissan has been open since 1987.

    “We’re lucky to have a such tight-knit community that supports us," said Ziems, a third-generation salesman in his family business. "You worry about continuing that legacy.”

    Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

    Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/05/28/farmington-car-dealerships-sales-reopening-coronavirus-covid-19/5237229002/