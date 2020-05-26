CLOSE

AZTEC — The deadline to request absentee ballots for the June 2 primary election is May 28.

Officials are encouraging people to vote using absentee ballots in order to protect poll workers and voters during the coronavirus pandemic.

Voters who are registered as either Republican, Democrat or Libertarian can request an absentee ballot and an application should be mailed to them.

The application requires the voter to provide their state ID or driver’s license number, their date of birth and Social Security number.

In addition to mailing in an application, voters can request an absentee ballot online via nmvote.org. The form can also be downloaded from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website and filled out prior to mailing it in. Or voters can contact their county clerk about obtaining an absentee ballot.

Early voting can be done in person through May 30 and the primary election will be June 2.

Absentee ballots must be returned to the county clerk’s office or an election day polling location by 7 p.m. June 2.

