FLORA VISTA — Cindy Iacovetto, Connie Hutcheson and Victoria Abeyta were discussing how the coronavirus changed Memorial Day celebrations while they were working at the Aztec Senior Center the Thursday before Memorial Day.

The trio decided to do something to provide a way for the community to remember people who have died, especially members of the armed forces.

This led to the Tri-City Memorial Cruise, which drew a couple dozen vehicles. The cruise started in Flora Vista and drove through Aztec, Bloomfield and Farmington on May 25.

“We just felt like we wanted to provide an opportunity for people to come out for their own personal reasons,” Iacovetto said.

Buy Photo Cindy Iacovetto drives during the Tri-City Memorial Cruise. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

