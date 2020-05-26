Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Tri-City Memorial Cruise provides safe way to remember those who have died on Memorial Day
Participants in the Tri-City Memorial Cruise stop at a traffic light, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Tri-City Memorial Cruise provides a way to remember those who have died
Participants in the Tri-City Memorial Cruise stop at a traffic light, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Aztec.
Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Many of the vehicles that participated in the Tri-City Memorial Cruise were decorated with American flags. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Tri-City Memorial Cruise provides a way to remember those who have died
Many of the vehicles that participated in the Tri-City Memorial Cruise were decorated with American flags.
Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Victoria Abeyta puts on a mask, Monday, May 25, 2020, prior to the start of the Tri-City Memorial Cruise, which began in Flora Vista. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Tri-City Memorial Cruise provides a way to remember those who have died
Victoria Abeyta puts on a mask, Monday, May 25, 2020, prior to the start of the Tri-City Memorial Cruise, which began in Flora Vista.
Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Motorcyclists turn out onto New Mexico Highway 516, Monday, May 25, 2020, for the start of the Tri-City Memorial Cruise. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Tri-City Memorial Cruise provides a way to remember those who have died
Motorcyclists turn out onto New Mexico Highway 516, Monday, May 25, 2020, for the start of the Tri-City Memorial Cruise.
Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A truck drives on Main Avenue, Monday, May 25, 2020, during the Tri-City Memorial Cruise in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Tri-City Memorial Cruise provides a way to remember those who have died
A truck drives on Main Avenue, Monday, May 25, 2020, during the Tri-City Memorial Cruise in Aztec.
Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Paper poppies decorate the windshield of a vehicle, Monday, May 25, 2020, prior to the start of the Tri-City Memorial Cruise. The vehicles gathered at Oil & Gas Equipment Corp. in Flora Vista. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Tri-City Memorial Cruise provides a way to remember those who have died
Paper poppies decorate the windshield of a vehicle, Monday, May 25, 2020, prior to the start of the Tri-City Memorial Cruise. The vehicles gathered at Oil & Gas Equipment Corp. in Flora Vista.
Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Connie Hutcheson places a hat on Victoria Abeyta, who dressed as Uncle Sam during the Tri-City Memorial Cruise. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Tri-City Memorial Cruise provides a way to remember those who have died
Connie Hutcheson places a hat on Victoria Abeyta, who dressed as Uncle Sam during the Tri-City Memorial Cruise.
Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The Tri-City Memorial Cruise headed through Aztec, Monday, May 25, 2020, before driving to Bloomfield and then Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Tri-City Memorial Cruise provides a way to remember those who have died
The Tri-City Memorial Cruise headed through Aztec, Monday, May 25, 2020, before driving to Bloomfield and then Farmington.
Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Connie Hutcheson and Cindy Iacovetto were two of the organizers of the Tri-City Memorial Cruise. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Tri-City Memorial Cruise provides a way to remember those who have died
Connie Hutcheson and Cindy Iacovetto were two of the organizers of the Tri-City Memorial Cruise.
Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A red truck led the start of the Tri-City Memorial Cruise, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Flora Vista. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Tri-City Memorial Cruise provides a way to remember those who have died
A red truck led the start of the Tri-City Memorial Cruise, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Flora Vista.
Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Vehicles participated in a cruise on Memorial Day. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Tri-City Memorial Cruise provides a way to remember those who have died
Vehicles participated in a cruise on Memorial Day.
Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Cindy Iacovetto drives, Monday, May 25, 2020, during the Tri-City Memorial Cruise. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Tri-City Memorial Cruise provides a way to remember those who have died
Cindy Iacovetto drives, Monday, May 25, 2020, during the Tri-City Memorial Cruise.
Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The Tri-City Memorial Cruise gets started, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Flora Vista. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Tri-City Memorial Cruise provides a way to remember those who have died
The Tri-City Memorial Cruise gets started, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Flora Vista.
Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Motorcyclists take part in the Tri-City Memorial Cruise, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Flora Vista. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Tri-City Memorial Cruise provides a way to remember those who have died
Motorcyclists take part in the Tri-City Memorial Cruise, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Flora Vista.
Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Vehicles leave Oil & Gas Equipment Corp., Monday, May 25, 2020, to participate in the Tri-City Memorial Cruise. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Tri-City Memorial Cruise provides a way to remember those who have died
Vehicles leave Oil & Gas Equipment Corp., Monday, May 25, 2020, to participate in the Tri-City Memorial Cruise.
Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A group of motorcyclists head toward New Mexico Highway 516, Monday, May 25, 2020, to start the Tri-City Memorial Cruise in Flora Vista. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Tri-City Memorial Cruise provides a way to remember those who have died
A group of motorcyclists head toward New Mexico Highway 516, Monday, May 25, 2020, to start the Tri-City Memorial Cruise in Flora Vista.
Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The Tri-City Memorial Cruise gets underway, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Flora Vista. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Tri-City Memorial Cruise provides a way to remember those who have died
The Tri-City Memorial Cruise gets underway, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Flora Vista.
Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Erick Garcia helps decorate a Toys for Tots truck, Monday, May 25, 2020, prior to the start of the Tri-City Memorial Cruise. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Tri-City Memorial Cruise provides a way to remember those who have died
Erick Garcia helps decorate a Toys for Tots truck, Monday, May 25, 2020, prior to the start of the Tri-City Memorial Cruise.
Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The Tri-City Memorial Cruise drove through Aztec, Monday, May 25, 2020. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Tri-City Memorial Cruise provides a way to remember those who have died
The Tri-City Memorial Cruise drove through Aztec, Monday, May 25, 2020.
Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
An English bulldog looks out of a Jeep, Monday, May 25, 2020, while waiting in Flora Vista for the start of the Tri-City Memorial Cruise. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Tri-City Memorial Cruise provides a way to remember those who have died
An English bulldog looks out of a Jeep, Monday, May 25, 2020, while waiting in Flora Vista for the start of the Tri-City Memorial Cruise.
Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
FLORA VISTA — Cindy Iacovetto, Connie Hutcheson and Victoria Abeyta were discussing how the coronavirus changed Memorial Day celebrations while they were working at the Aztec Senior Center the Thursday before Memorial Day.
The trio decided to do something to provide a way for the community to remember people who have died, especially members of the armed forces.
This led to the Tri-City Memorial Cruise, which drew a couple dozen vehicles. The cruise started in Flora Vista and drove through Aztec, Bloomfield and Farmington on May 25.
“We just felt like we wanted to provide an opportunity for people to come out for their own personal reasons,” Iacovetto said.
Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.
