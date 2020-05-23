CLOSE

A map of the County Road 6100 work zone is pictured. County officials are warning motorists who use the road to expect significant disruptions beginning May 27. (Photo: Image by San Juan County)

FARMINGTON — San Juan County officials are warning motorists who use County Road 6100 in Kirtland they are likely to experience significant disruption to their routine as work on the roadway begins this week.

Traffic on the road will be limited to local traffic only beginning May 27 as a county public works crew begins milling and resurfacing it between U.S. Highway 64 and County Road 6299. The county said motorists can expect to encounter traffic delays May 27-28.

A county press release states the roadway will remain in a grooved and rough condition for several weeks, and could feature loose gravel. Workers then will crack seal and resurface the blacktop, with that work scheduled to take place in June.

Motorcyclists are advised to use extreme caution on the road until the resurfacing is completed. The county said traffic control will be in place for the duration of the construction.

County officials said the project is designed to resolve significant horizontal roadway cracking and heaving in the area.

Questions about the project can be directed to San Juan County Public Works at 505-334-4520.

