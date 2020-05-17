CLOSE

AZTEC — As the state moves forward with drafting methane regulations that will impact the oil and gas industries, it is once again seeking input from the public.

The Methane Advisory Panel is hosting a virtual public meeting at 4 p.m. May 19 via Zoom.

The meeting will include an hour of public comments as well as an hour of presentations by the New Mexico Environment Department and the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.

Registration is required in advance, but the presentations will also be posted on the departments’ websites. A link to register is available on the environment department's website.

San Juan County discusses budget

With the economy struggling in light of public health orders that mandated closure of businesses deemed non-essential, the San Juan County Commission will have some tough choices to make in terms of the fiscal year 2021 budget. On top of the pandemic, the County Commission must grapple with the low oil and natural gas prices, which limits the amount of extraction taking place in the basin.

The County Commission will discuss its budget when it meets at 4 p.m. May 19. The meeting can be viewed online and instructions are available at sjcounty.net/watch. People can participate by calling 1-408-418-9388 and using access code 966 714 376.

The county will also consider applying for coronavirus emergency supplemental funding.

