FARMINGTON — A stay-at-home order for nonessential employees of San Juan College has been extended indefinitely, and the college has announced it is planning a virtual graduation ceremony.

Both decisions were included in a May 15 press release. The stay-at-home order has been in effect since March 23, when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a public health order suspending all nonessential public and private businesses. College officials already had extended the order twice before the decision was made earlier this week to extend it indefinitely.

The college also had postponed its graduation ceremony indefinitely, but officials now have decided to hold a virtual ceremony instead. Information about that event will be released when details are confirmed, according to the release.

The summer semester at the college begins on May 26, and plans are in place for classes to be held in on online fashion. The release says face-to-face classes will not begin until the governor changes her public health order and the mandates regarding social distancing are relaxed.

Students planning to register for summer and fall classes are encouraged to contact faculty and staff members by phone or email. Those who need additional assistance can call 505-326-3311 or email the Student Achievement Center at achievement@sanjuancollege.edu.

Students are advised to continue checking their college email accounts for information regarding class structure, tutoring and other support services, the release states.

In addition, the college's popular Kids Kollege summer enrichment program, which was scheduled to begin June 22, has been canceled through the end of June. Registration fees for those sessions are being refunded, and the college is notifying families that were registered for the program through its online system.

For more information about college events that have been canceled or COVID-19 resource links, visit sanjuancollege.edu/coronavirus.

