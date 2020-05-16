CLOSE Healing Field provides a place in Farmington, New Mexico, to remember the sacrifice of servicemen and women during the Memorial Day weekend. Wochit

FARMINGTON — After eight consecutive years of displaying American flags in the field at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington to honor servicemen and women on Memorial Day, the coronavirus has prevented that display from occurring this year.

However, project chairman Drew Degner said the San Juan County Rotary Club will provide a virtual alternative. This means patriotic videos will be streamed on Facebook in lieu of the Healing Fields display.

In the past, hundreds of flags are displayed and people visit and walk through the display. Dog tags honoring or memorializing servicemen and women are hung on the flags. It takes a large volunteer effort to erect the display, which is usually set up within an hour.

The flag display is expected to resume next year. It is an annual event that spans the length of the Memorial Day weekend.

Degner said these videos can be seen on the San Juan County Rotary Club Facebook page as well as the Healing Field – Farmington, New Mexico Facebook page.

