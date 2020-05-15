CLOSE

AZTEC — San Juan College High School will celebrate graduation in a virtual format at 10 a.m. May 16. This will be broadcast on KSJE, 90.9 FM in San Juan County and 103.3 FM in Durango, Colorado. It will can also be viewed on KSJE's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, messages that will play on 107.9 FM Pirate Radio for Central Consolidated School District’s Class of 2020 must be recorded by 11:59 p.m. May 16. These messages can be submitted by calling 505-608-3033 by 11:59 p.m. May 16.

These should be 30-second messages without foul language or political, religious or racial comments. Only first names should be used or, if the message is addressed to a staff member, it should include Mr., Mrs., Ms. or Miss.

