KOAT, Albuquerque Journal are hosting a candidate forum at 4 p.m. May 17

Buy Photo Congressional District 3 candidate Marco Serna handed out masks, gloves and food, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Chef Bernie's in Farmington. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — After the coronavirus pandemic shut down campaigning, some of the Democratic candidates for Congressional District 3 began focusing on how they could assist the communities hit hardest by COVID-19.

Marco Serna handed out loaves of bread, non-perishable food, gloves and masks on May 12 in Farmington and he previously delivered wood to the Shiprock community.

Serna said that the distributions of goods like food and wood show the type of candidate he is — community oriented.

“We want to help where we can,” he said.

Serna is a lawyer who was elected to serve as the district attorney for the First Judicial District.

Buy Photo Democratic Congressional District 3 candidate Marco Serna has been distributing food, gloves and masks. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Meanwhile, Laura Montoya visited San Juan and McKinley counties on May 7 to provide assistance where she could as part of Operation Bandana New Mexico, a volunteer movement that has been providing supplies, including masks, to rural and tribal communities. Her visit took her to several Navajo Nation communities including Sheep Springs, Church Rock and Iyanbito.

Montoya is the Sandoval County treasurer.

Laura Montoya teams up with Operation Bandanna New Mexico to deliver supplies to a Navajo Nation community. (Photo: Courtesy of Laura Montoya's campaign)

Montoya and Serna are among seven candidates vying for the Democratic Party nomination. KOAT and the Albuquerque Journal are hosting a virtual forum on May 17 with all the seven candidates.

The other candidates include:

Valerie Plame

John Blair

State Rep. Joseph Sanchez

Teresa Leger Fernandez

Kyle Tisdel

The forum on May 17 will be moderated by anchor Doug Fernandez and Albuquerque Journal senior editor Kent Walz. It will air on KOAT at 4 p.m.

The primary election is June

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Buy Photo Marco Serna hands a loaf of bread to someone who visited his food, glove and mask distribution, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Farmington. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

