Democratic CD3 candidates turn to helping others as they campaign in northern New Mexico
KOAT, Albuquerque Journal are hosting a candidate forum at 4 p.m. May 17
FARMINGTON — After the coronavirus pandemic shut down campaigning, some of the Democratic candidates for Congressional District 3 began focusing on how they could assist the communities hit hardest by COVID-19.
Marco Serna handed out loaves of bread, non-perishable food, gloves and masks on May 12 in Farmington and he previously delivered wood to the Shiprock community.
Serna said that the distributions of goods like food and wood show the type of candidate he is — community oriented.
“We want to help where we can,” he said.
Serna is a lawyer who was elected to serve as the district attorney for the First Judicial District.
Meanwhile, Laura Montoya visited San Juan and McKinley counties on May 7 to provide assistance where she could as part of Operation Bandana New Mexico, a volunteer movement that has been providing supplies, including masks, to rural and tribal communities. Her visit took her to several Navajo Nation communities including Sheep Springs, Church Rock and Iyanbito.
Montoya is the Sandoval County treasurer.
Montoya and Serna are among seven candidates vying for the Democratic Party nomination. KOAT and the Albuquerque Journal are hosting a virtual forum on May 17 with all the seven candidates.
The other candidates include:
- Valerie Plame
- John Blair
- State Rep. Joseph Sanchez
- Teresa Leger Fernandez
- Kyle Tisdel
The forum on May 17 will be moderated by anchor Doug Fernandez and Albuquerque Journal senior editor Kent Walz. It will air on KOAT at 4 p.m.
The primary election is June
