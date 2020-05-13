CLOSE A new projection shows that nearly 135,000 Americans could die from COVID-19 by August. Wochit

AZTEC — Some San Juan County businesses will be allowed to reopen starting May 16. This includes golf courses, dog groomers, veterinarians, firearm shops by appointment only and retailers able to provide curbside and delivery service.

These businesses have already been permitted to reopen in many parts of the state, however the northwest region including San Juan, McKinley and Cibola counties have faced longer business restrictions due to the high rate of coronavirus in the region.

The northwest region remains farther behind the rest of the state in terms of the reopening schedule. In other areas outside of the northwest region, retailers and houses of worship will be permitted to reopen at limited occupancy this weekend.

These changes were announced during a press conference with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that was streamed live on Facebook on May 13.

San Juan County currently has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,203 San Juan County residents test positive for COVID-19. Only McKinley County has more cases.

Of the 1,203 San Juan County residents who have tested positive, the majority of them live outside of Navajo Nation. According to the San Juan County COVID-19 information page, 337 of the 1,203 cases are Navajo Nation residents.

Farmington’s 87401 zip code has the highest number of cases in San Juan County. According to the New Mexico Department of Health, there are 342 people who live in the 87401 zipcode who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lujan Grisham has further ordered that starting May 16 all New Mexicans must wear masks while in public unless they are eating, drinking or exercising.

This does not mean people must buy masks or sew masks.

Lujan Grisham demonstrated ways to make a face covering with a bandanna and hair ties during the press conference and said any piece of fabric can be used to create a face covering.

"All of us wearing masks could save thousands of lives," said Human Services Secretary David Scrase.

