CLOSE

While there are a handful of wildfires burning in New Mexico right now, fire activity across the state may be subdued this summer because of relatively wet conditions. (Photo: Photo by K. Honig, National Park Service)

FARMINGTON — The San Juan County Fire Department is responding to an active fire burning north of Nenahnezad area today.

County firefighters were dispatched around 4 p.m. on May 12 to the area of the Nenahnezad Community School on reports of a brush fire, according to San Juan County Spokesman Devin Neeley.

He did not have an estimated size for the fire.

Four San Juan County Fire Districts are responding to the fire along with the Navajo Nation Fire Department, Farmington FIre Departme and Bureau of Indian Affairs Fire.

San Juan County firefighters and multiple agencies are responding to an active fire burning north of Nenahnezad area on May 12. (Photo: San Juan County Fire Department)

Neeley said some small spot fires did spark on the north side of the San Juan River but a majority of the fire is burning on the south side.

Several structures north of the fire were put on pre-evacuation notice but there are no structures threatened as of 6:30 p.m.

County Fire at 4:44 p.m. posted on its Facebook page that they are responding with multiple agencies to a large brush fire in the Nenahnezad area.

The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management at 5:10 p.m. posted on its Facebook page, asking people to avoid the area.

Firefighters are lighting backfires to help contain the fire, Neeley said. He believed firefighters would likely be working into the night until the wind dies die in the area of the fire.

This article will be updated as new information is released.

The latest: Here are the latest coronavirus updates from San Juan County, Four Corners region

Read more: COVID-19 cases on Navajo Nation top 3,000; Eastern Navajo Fair canceled

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/05/12/san-juan-county-fire-responding-large-brush-fire-nenahnezad-area/3121269001/