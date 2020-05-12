CLOSE

AZTEC — The Bureau of Land Management is inviting the public to learn more about a proposed solar array that would be located approximately four miles north of the San Juan Generating Station.

A pre-application meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 27 via Zoom. The public is invited to attend, but registration is required. Registration can be done online and a link is available on the BLM Farmington Field Office's website under the meeting announcement.

The Shiprock Solar Array would produce 372 megawatts of electricity and would tie into transmission lines at the Western Area Power Administration Substation to send the power to utilities in the western United States.

The proposed project would occupy 1,980 acres of BLM land and 550 acres of privately-owned land.

For more information, call BLM Realty Specialist Monica Tilden at 505-564-7744.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

