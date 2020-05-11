CLOSE

City governments, school boards will discuss budgets amid the coronavirus pandemic

AZTEC — The Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Indian Affairs will kick off a series of five public comment meetings on May 14.

These meetings will be virtual meetings conducted through Zoom, but will also have a call-in feature for people who do not have access to the Internet.

Officials will present information about the resource management plan amendment for the Farmington Field Office. These documents outline plans for future oil and gas development near Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

The public comment period ends on May 28, and the meetings are one way that people who will be impacted by the ultimate decision can provide input.

To attend the meetings, go to www.blm.gov/programs/planning-and-nepa/plans-in-development/new-mexico/farmington-rmp-mancos-gallup-amendment and register or call 505-635-9701 if you plan on attending the meeting via phone.

The meetings will be:

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday May 14

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, May 15

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 15

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, May 18

All five meetings will also be livestreamed on the BLM New Mexico’s Facebook page.

City governments will discuss budgets

The Aztec City Commission and Farmington City Council will discuss budgets for fiscal year 2021.

Aztec’s budget discussion will occur during a work session at 5:15 p.m. May 12. The work session and the following City Commission meeting will be streamed on YouTube.

The Farmington City Council meets at 6 p.m. May 12 via Zoom. People interested in attending the meeting should contact the ajones@fmtn.org or call 505-599-1101 to get the password.

During the City Council meeting, Farmington Electric Utility System Director Hank Adair will present proposed changes to the utility assistance program. The changes are intended to provide support for more people in light of the current economic challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. The changes increase the number of people eligible for assistance and the amount of funding they can receive.

As of May 4, the utility had $1.25 million in delinquent payments.

The utility assistance program, which is administered by ECHO Inc., is funded by 50% of the tag fees charged the previous year.

Boards of education meet this week

The Farmington Municipal School District Board of Education will discuss graduation rates during a meeting at 5:15 p.m. May 14. This meeting will be conducted using Zoom and links are available on the school district website.

The Bloomfield Municipal School District Board of Education will discuss graduation plans as well as the fiscal year 2021 budget when it meets for a work session at 5 p.m. May 12 via Zoom. A link to the meeting can be found on the school district website. A regular meeting will follow the work session.

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education meets at 1 p.m. May 14. Agenda items include bilingual education and the district’s budget. The meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook.

The San Juan College Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. May 12 via Zoom. A link is available on the agenda posted to the college board’s website. Discussions include the fiscal year 2021 budget.

