FARMINGTON — San Juan County passed a grim milestone on May 9, reaching 1,000 cases of coronavirus with five new deaths to report from three senior living facilities in Farmington, according to data released from the New Mexico Department of Health.

The deaths of three people from the Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington were reported — a woman in her 80s and a male in his 70s were hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions, along with a second man in his 80s.

A woman in her 70s from the Wellbrook Transitional Rehabilitation Center and a woman in her 80s from Life Care Center, both of Farmington, died. Both were hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

There have been 69 coronavirus-related deaths in the county and 191 in the state.

The department of health further reported 105 new positive cases of coronavirus, raising the number of cases statewide to 4,778. The new cases include 26 in San Juan County.

Coronavirus (Photo: file)

Of the New Mexicans who have tested positive for COVID-19, 1,268 have recovered and 198 are hospitalized.

Total cases by county include:

Bernalillo County: 1,050

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 27

Cibola County: 86

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 29

Doña Ana County: 201

Eddy County: 14

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 15

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 14

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 7

McKinley County: 1,508

Otero County: 7

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 27

Roosevelt County: 11

Sandoval County: 452

San Juan County: 1,015

San Miguel County: 6

Santa Fe County: 110

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 48

Taos County: 20

Torrance County: 18

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 55

