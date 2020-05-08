CLOSE
San Juan County Commission Chairman Jack Fortner, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer participate in a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at San Juan College's School of Energy.
San Juan County Commission Chairman Jack Fortner, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer participate in a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at San Juan College's School of Energy. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez signs a memorandum of understanding with San Juan County, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, to collaborate on a railroad.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez signs a memorandum of understanding with San Juan County, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, to collaborate on a railroad. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
San Juan County Commission Chairman Jack Fortner, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer hold signed memorandums of understanding for partnering on a railroad, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, during a ceremony at San Juan College's School of Energy.
San Juan County Commission Chairman Jack Fortner, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer hold signed memorandums of understanding for partnering on a railroad, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, during a ceremony at San Juan College's School of Energy. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Four Corners Economic Development CEO Arvin Trujillo speaks, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 during a signing ceremony at the San Juan College School of Energy.
Four Corners Economic Development CEO Arvin Trujillo speaks, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 during a signing ceremony at the San Juan College School of Energy. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer signs a memorandum of understanding with San Juan County, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, during a signing ceremony at San Juan College's School of Energy.
Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer signs a memorandum of understanding with San Juan County, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, during a signing ceremony at San Juan College's School of Energy. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
San Juan College President Toni Pendergrass speaks, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, during a signing ceremony at San Juan College's School of Energy in Farmington.
San Juan College President Toni Pendergrass speaks, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, during a signing ceremony at San Juan College's School of Energy in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer speaks, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, during a signing ceremony at San Juan College's School of Energy.
Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer speaks, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, during a signing ceremony at San Juan College's School of Energy. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
San Juan County Commission Chairman Jack Fortner listens, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, during a signing ceremony at San Juan College's School of Energy.
San Juan County Commission Chairman Jack Fortner listens, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, during a signing ceremony at San Juan College's School of Energy. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
San Juan County Commission Chairman Jack Fortner speaks, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, about partnering with Navajo Nation on a potential railroad.
San Juan County Commission Chairman Jack Fortner speaks, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, about partnering with Navajo Nation on a potential railroad. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez speaks, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at San Juan College's School of Energy.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez speaks, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at San Juan College's School of Energy. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez participates in a signing ceremony, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Farmington.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez participates in a signing ceremony, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
    County is asking for $2 million to jump start long-desired project

    AZTEC — San Juan County is seeking federal funding to plan and design a railroad spur connecting to the Interstate 40 corridor in McKinley County.

    The County Commission unanimously approved applying for a Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD, grant earlier this week. These federal grants can provide up to $100 million per state. There is $1 billion available nationwide for transportation infrastructure projects.

    Last year, a single New Mexico project received funding.

    This grant application comes just months after the county signed a memorandum of understanding with the Navajo Nation to collaborate on a railroad project.

    The county is seeking $2 million, according to County Manager Mike Stark. The county is hoping the project receives a favorable reception from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

    “Ultimately, who we’re having to make the pitch to is the federal government,” he said during the May 5 County Commission meeting.

    The county contracted with Santa Fe-based lawyer Germaine Chappelle to file the grant application and will pay her up to $6,000 for services related to the application.

    The county has been looking to build a rail spur for years, and officials say the ability to transport cargo out of the area by freight could spur economic development.

     “I want to applaud our staff for moving forward with this project,” Commissioner Jim Crowley said prior to making the motion to approve the grant application.

    Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

