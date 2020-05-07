CLOSE

Order extended through noon May 10

Signs of support for the various professionals working during the coronavirus pandemic are posted on a business in Gallup on May 4. The city has been on lockdown to mitigate the spread of the new virus.

FARMINGTON — The city of Gallup will remain on lockdown in a modified capacity through the weekend as it continues to try to contain the transmission of COVID-19.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on May 7 announced the second extension of her lockdown order for the city after Gallup Mayor Louis Bonaguidi requested the state's Riot Control Act be invoked to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in McKinley County, according to a press release.

In a May 7 letter to the governor, Bonaguidi said continuing the order will allow Gallup to adequately prepare for a successful reopening.

The order is extended through noon on May 10 and will require businesses to close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. It also asks residents to remain at home unless for emergency outings and restricts vehicles to two passengers traveling together.

The roads into Gallup will remain closed for nonresidents through 8 p.m. May 8.

The press release from the Governor's Office states that McKinley County, where Gallup is the county seat, has about 30 percent of the state's COVID-19 cases with 1,337 positive cases and 29 deaths.

A total of 736 of the cases in McKinley County are on the Navajo Nation, as of May 6, according to the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President.

The county has about 3.5 percent of the state's population.

The order was first enacted at noon on May 1 as multiple city, county and state law enforcement officials worked to enforce road closures and the emergency order.

