Four Corners Regional Airport receives grant funding for firefighter equipment
Federal money will pay for 10 new sets of gear
AZTEC — Four Corners Regional Airport has received $37,500 in funding to reimburse it for protective clothing used by firefighters.
Airport manager Mike Lewis said the gear has a limited life and was reaching the expiration date of when it would be deemed no longer effective.
Last August, the airport chose to purchase new gear. The Federal Aviation Administration encouraged Four Corners Regional Airport officials to apply for the grant funding to reimburse that purchase. The grant pays for 10 sets of gear.
The awards were announced on May 4, and Lewis said the airport will be reimbursed once it receives the grant offer.
The $37,500 is part of more than $4 million in funding going to New Mexico airports.
"New Mexico’s regional airports are critical transportation lifelines for our state’s rural economies and communities," said Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., in a press release announcing the funding. "This funding will help support rural economies, ensure that rural communities can continue to access the resources and goods they need, and help get frontline workers to where they are needed as quickly and safely as possible. This funding lays a foundation to make sure that our airports will continue to grow local economies across New Mexico when this national crisis has passed, and I will keep fighting to make sure New Mexicans can stay healthy and financially afloat throughout this critical period and beyond."
