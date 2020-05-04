CLOSE

AZTEC — People who want to vote in the primary election on June 2 must register to vote or change party affiliation by 5 p.m. May 5.

This can be done online at sos.state.nm.us. If you have previously registered to vote, you can check your voter registration status and political affiliation online at nmvote.org.

People registering to vote or updating their registration must include personal information that matches the information on file with the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division. This includes a Social Security number, driver’s license number or state identification number and date of birth.

In addition, voter registration forms can be found at the County Clerk’s Office, as well as the MVD offices or state offices that offer public assistance.

The County Clerk’s Office reopens to the public on May 5 to accommodate early primary election voting.

Voters must be registered with either the Republican, Democratic or Libertarian party to vote in the June 2 primary election.

More information about the primary election is available by calling 505-334-9471 or visiting to SJCClerk.net.

