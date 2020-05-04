CLOSE

AZTEC — A second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman who was living in the Mennonite community near Farmington, according to a post on the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with agents from the Air Force Office of Special Investigation and with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, arrested Samuel David Gooch on May 3 in Surprise, Arizona.

The Associated Press identified Samuel Gooch as the brother of Mark Gooch, who is charged with kidnapping and murdering Sasha Krause.

Krause disappeared in January from the area of Lamp & Light Publishers in Crouch Mesa. Her body was found Feb. 21 in Coconino County, Arizona, north of Flagstaff.

Samuel Gooch allegedly made arrangements via a telephone call to take possession of a firearm that his brother had given to a third party. Samuel Gooch flew from Wisconsin to Phoenix accompanied by another family member for the meeting.

After Mark Gooch was arrested, detectives collected the firearm that was being stored at an unrelated residence in the Phoenix area.

According to the Facebook post, detectives facilitated Samuel Gooch’s meeting and Samuel Gooch took possession of the firearm that he believed had belonged to his brother.

Samuel Gooch has been charged with hindering prosecution in the first degree as well as attempting to tamper with physical evidence in the investigation into Krause’s murder.

The family member who traveled with Samuel Gooch has been released without charges.

