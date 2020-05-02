CLOSE U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus have doubled in 18 days to over 1 million cases. According to Reuters, the U.S. now makes up one-third of all infections in the world. More than 57,000 Americans have died of the highly contagious illness. Wochit

FARMINGTON — The northwest region of New Mexico, including San Juan County, became the hot spot of COVID-19 infections and Navajo Nation has been especially hard hit.

The first case of the coronavirus documented in San Juan County was announced on March 21.

Updates from March and April can be found here.

Resources

State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453

Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518

Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19

Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 928-871-7014

State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org

Updates for Friday, May 1

10:27 p.m.: The number of positive cases for COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation climbed by 166, bringing the total amount to 2,307.

Two additional deaths were reported, increasing the death toll to 73.

Data provided by the Navajo Department of Health, Navajo Area Indian Health Service and Navajo Epidemiology Center reflects confirmed cases from counties where individuals live on the reservation and in the noncontiguous chapters of Alamo, Ramah and Tóhajiilee.

Cases are reported in the following counties:

San Juan County, New Mexico: 245

McKinley County, New Mexico: 617

Cibola County, New Mexico: 22

Socorro County, New Mexico: 23

Sandoval County, New Mexico: 21

Navajo County, Arizona: 513

Apache County, Arizona: 538

Coconino County, Arizona: 286

San Juan County, Utah: 42

The Navajo Health Command Operations Center reminds the public that the reservation is under a 57-hour curfew for the weekend. Navajo police officers will conduct checkpoints and issue citations for violating the curfew.

4:45 p.m.: A Life Care Center of Farmington resident and a Cedar Ridge Inn of Farmington resident were among the eight coronavirus-related deaths reported by the New Mexico Department of Health on Friday.

The Life Care Center resident was a woman in her 80s and the Cedar Ridge Inn resident was a woman in her 90s. Both women had underlying medical conditions and were hospitalized.

The department of health reported 104 new cases of coronavirus, including 16 in San Juan County.

Seven congregate living and acute care facilities in San Juan County have reported cases in residents and/or staff.

There are now 3,513 positive cases in New Mexico. Total numbers by county are:

Bernalillo County: 830

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 23

Cibola County: 63

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 17

Doña Ana County: 147

Eddy County: 12

Grant County: 14

Guadalupe County: 14

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 10

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 5

McKinley County: 1064

Otero County: 5

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 18

Roosevelt County: 9

Sandoval County: 396

San Juan County: 637

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 100

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 43

Taos County: 19

Torrance County: 15

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 47

