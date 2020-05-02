CLOSE

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus have doubled in 18 days to over 1 million cases. According to Reuters, the U.S. now makes up one-third of all infections in the world. More than 57,000 Americans have died of the highly contagious illness. Wochit

FARMINGTON — The northwest region of New Mexico, including San Juan County, became the hot spot of COVID-19 infections and Navajo Nation has been especially hard hit.

The first case of the coronavirus documented in San Juan County was announced on March 21.

Updates from March and April can be found here.

Resources

  • State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453 
  • Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518
  • Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19 
  • Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 928-871-7014
  • State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org

Here are 5 ways you can maintain your mental health in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic Wochit

Updates for Friday, May 1

10:27 p.m.: The number of positive cases for COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation climbed by 166, bringing the total amount to 2,307.

Two additional deaths were reported, increasing the death toll to 73.

Data provided by the Navajo Department of Health, Navajo Area Indian Health Service and Navajo Epidemiology Center reflects confirmed cases from counties where individuals live on the reservation and in the noncontiguous chapters of Alamo, Ramah and Tóhajiilee.

PHOTOS: Navajo Nation weekend curfew brings quiet businesses, nearly emp...
The Navajo Housing Authority placed a sign along U.S. Highway 491 to remind the public to follow health guidelines for combating the coronavirus.
The Navajo Housing Authority placed a sign along U.S. Highway 491 to remind the public to follow health guidelines for combating the coronavirus. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Traffic was minimum on the U.S. highways 64 and 491 bridge in Shiprock on April 25. Travel has been reduced to essential due to the Navajo Nation being under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Traffic was minimum on the U.S. highways 64 and 491 bridge in Shiprock on April 25. Travel has been reduced to essential due to the Navajo Nation being under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
A pickup truck travels on Navajo Route 13 near the Shiprock pinnacle on April 25. Travel has been reduced to essential due to the Navajo Nation being under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
A pickup truck travels on Navajo Route 13 near the Shiprock pinnacle on April 25. Travel has been reduced to essential due to the Navajo Nation being under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
A sign shows the number of positive tests for COVID-19 reported on April 23 by health agencies on the Navajo Nation. The sign is pictured on April 25 on U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock.
A sign shows the number of positive tests for COVID-19 reported on April 23 by health agencies on the Navajo Nation. The sign is pictured on April 25 on U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Vehicles move on U.S. Highway 491 in the north side of Shiprock on April 25. Only essential travel is allowed during weekend curfews on the Navajo Nation.
Vehicles move on U.S. Highway 491 in the north side of Shiprock on April 25. Only essential travel is allowed during weekend curfews on the Navajo Nation. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
The Chat and Chew restaurant is pictured on April 25 in Shiprock. A public health emergency order by the Navajo Department of Health closed restaurants, drive-thru food establishments and other businesses during the weekend curfew.
The Chat and Chew restaurant is pictured on April 25 in Shiprock. A public health emergency order by the Navajo Department of Health closed restaurants, drive-thru food establishments and other businesses during the weekend curfew. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
A homemade sign reminds motorists on Navajo Route 36 on April 25 to follow the stay at home order by the Navajo Department of Health to combat the coronavirus.
A homemade sign reminds motorists on Navajo Route 36 on April 25 to follow the stay at home order by the Navajo Department of Health to combat the coronavirus. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
The Upper Fruitland Transfer Station is pictured on April 25 near Navajo Route 36 in Fruitland. San Juan County closed the solid waste convenience station on Saturdays and Sundays to comply with the Navajo Nation curfew.
The Upper Fruitland Transfer Station is pictured on April 25 near Navajo Route 36 in Fruitland. San Juan County closed the solid waste convenience station on Saturdays and Sundays to comply with the Navajo Nation curfew. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
A flag of the Navajo Nation moves in the wind on April 25 near Shiprock. The tribe is under a weekend curfew to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.
A flag of the Navajo Nation moves in the wind on April 25 near Shiprock. The tribe is under a weekend curfew to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Nizhoni Laundry is pictured on April 25 in Shiprock. A public health emergency order by the Navajo Department of Health closed restaurants, drive-thru food establishments and other businesses during the weekend curfew.
Nizhoni Laundry is pictured on April 25 in Shiprock. A public health emergency order by the Navajo Department of Health closed restaurants, drive-thru food establishments and other businesses during the weekend curfew. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
A piece of artwork reminds community members to stay at home on April 25 in Shiprock. The Navajo Nation is under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
A piece of artwork reminds community members to stay at home on April 25 in Shiprock. The Navajo Nation is under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
A minimum flow of traffic is seen on U.S. Highway 491 on April 25 in Shiprock, due to the weekend curfew on the Navajo Nation.
A minimum flow of traffic is seen on U.S. Highway 491 on April 25 in Shiprock, due to the weekend curfew on the Navajo Nation. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Empty swings are pictured on April 25 at Nizhoni Park in Shiprock. Residents on the Navajo Nation are under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Empty swings are pictured on April 25 at Nizhoni Park in Shiprock. Residents on the Navajo Nation are under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Begaye Flea Market is pictured on April 25 in Shiprock. Businesses deemed non-essential have been closed under public health emergency orders issued by Navajo Department of Health in response to the coronavirus.
Begaye Flea Market is pictured on April 25 in Shiprock. Businesses deemed non-essential have been closed under public health emergency orders issued by Navajo Department of Health in response to the coronavirus. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Vehicles move on U.S. Highway 491 between Shiprock and Table Mesa on April 25. Travel has been reduced to essential due to the Navajo Nation being under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Vehicles move on U.S. Highway 491 between Shiprock and Table Mesa on April 25. Travel has been reduced to essential due to the Navajo Nation being under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
The Shiprock Chapter house is pictured on April 25 in Shiprock. The chapter houses on the Navajo Nation have been closed to the public since the tribal government issued a state of emergency and public health orders in response to the coronavirus.
The Shiprock Chapter house is pictured on April 25 in Shiprock. The chapter houses on the Navajo Nation have been closed to the public since the tribal government issued a state of emergency and public health orders in response to the coronavirus. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Travel has been reduced to essential during the weekend curfew on the Navajo Nation. The south bound lane for U.S. Highway 491 is pictured on April 25 in Shiprock.
Travel has been reduced to essential during the weekend curfew on the Navajo Nation. The south bound lane for U.S. Highway 491 is pictured on April 25 in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
    Cases are reported in the following counties:

    • San Juan County, New Mexico: 245
    • McKinley County, New Mexico: 617
    • Cibola County, New Mexico: 22
    • Socorro County, New Mexico: 23
    • Sandoval County, New Mexico: 21
    • Navajo County, Arizona: 513
    • Apache County, Arizona: 538
    • Coconino County, Arizona: 286
    • San Juan County, Utah: 42

    The Navajo Health Command Operations Center reminds the public that the reservation is under a 57-hour curfew for the weekend. Navajo police officers will conduct checkpoints and issue citations for violating the curfew.

    4:45 p.m.: A Life Care Center of Farmington resident and a Cedar Ridge Inn of Farmington resident were among the eight coronavirus-related deaths reported by the New Mexico Department of Health on Friday. 

    The Life Care Center resident was a woman in her 80s and the Cedar Ridge Inn resident was a woman in her 90s. Both women had underlying medical conditions and were hospitalized.

    Stay up-to-date with the latest coronavirus news:

    The department of health reported 104 new cases of coronavirus, including 16 in San Juan County.

    Seven congregate living and acute care facilities in San Juan County have reported cases in residents and/or staff.  

    There are now 3,513 positive cases in New Mexico. Total numbers by county are: 

    • Bernalillo County: 830
    • Catron County: 1
    • Chaves County: 23
    • Cibola County: 63
    • Colfax County: 5
    • Curry County: 17
    • Doña Ana County: 147
    • Eddy County: 12
    • Grant County: 14
    • Guadalupe County: 14
    • Harding County: 1
    • Lea County: 10
    • Lincoln County: 2
    • Los Alamos County: 6
    • Luna County: 5
    • McKinley County: 1064
    • Otero County: 5
    • Quay County: 4
    • Rio Arriba County: 18
    • Roosevelt County: 9
    • Sandoval County: 396
    • San Juan County: 637
    • San Miguel County: 2
    • Santa Fe County: 100
    • Sierra County: 1
    • Socorro County: 43
    • Taos County: 19
    • Torrance County: 15
    • Union County: 3
    • Valencia County: 47

