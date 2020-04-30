CLOSE U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus have doubled in 18 days to over 1 million cases. According to Reuters, the U.S. now makes up one-third of all infections in the world. More than 57,000 Americans have died of the highly contagious illness. Wochit

AZTEC — A public health order issued by the New Mexico Department of Health on April 30 relaxing business restrictions in New Mexico does not include San Juan, McKinley or Cibola counties.

“This Order shall be effective in all counties of New Mexico except for Cibola County, McKinley County, and San Juan County,” the order states toward the end. “This Order may be renewed consistent with any direction from the Governor. Cibola County, McKinley County, and San Juan County remain subject to the terms of the April 11, 2020 Public Health Emergency Order through May 15, 2020.”

The northwest region of the state has had higher numbers of coronavirus cases. McKinley County has had 1,027 people test positive for COVID-19 and San Juan County has 621 positive cases. Cibola County has 52 positive cases.

The rest of the state will be able to have some non-essential businesses reopen through curbside service and will allow golf courses and state parks to resume operations.

