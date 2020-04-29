CLOSE

The San Juan Generating Station is seen, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, from Twin Peaks in Kirtland.

AZTEC — The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission voted 3-2 to defer approval of two solar projects proposed to replace some of the electricity Public Service Company of New Mexico currently receives from the San Juan Generating Station.

The vote came amid concerns with PNM’s procurement process and that the process may have limited the amount of replacement generation that will be located within Central Consolidated School District.

The two solar projects would have been located in McKinley and Rio Arriba counties.

Both solar projects were power purchase agreements and were among the lowest cost proposals for replacing the power currently received from the coal-fired power plant.

The hearing examiners had recommended the PRC approve those two power purchase agreements for solar and battery because most of the parties in the case supported them and they were approaching an April 30 deadline for the contracts.

PNM may pay additional money to extend that April 30 deadline until June.

