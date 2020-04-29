CLOSE

Farmington (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

FARMINGTON — A virtual town hall meeting of the San Juan County Business Response Team that was scheduled for the afternoon of April 30 has been postponed.

The meeting, which was scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. and be streamed live on the City of Farmington Facebook page, was postponed because Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. April 30 to discuss the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was scheduled to include a number of local government, education and business leaders, including Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett, San Juan County Commissioner Jack Fortner and San Juan College President Dr. Toni Hopper Pendergrass. The event was to have included a panel discussion and a report on the spread of the virus throughout the county.

No makeup date for the event has been announced.

