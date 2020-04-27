CLOSE

San Juan College (Photo: The Daily Times stock image)

FARMINGTON — San Juan College officials have announced that the school's campus will remain closed to visitors and students through May 15, with all nonessential employees continuing to work from home through that date.

The college will continue to use its online learning format for all summer semester classes, which are scheduled to begin May 25, school officials announced in a press release. College officials said in the press release they hope to begin offering in-person classes by June 22, but they said that depends on social distancing recommendations and mandates.

The extension of the campus closure keeps the college in compliance with an order announced last week by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, college president Dr. Toni Hopper Pendergrass said.

"We will continue to follow the governor's orders and make changes in compliance with her directives," Pendergrass stated in the press release. "Our focus remains on the safety of our community and our students. Our staff is dedicated to do all we can to help our students succeed."

Pendergrass said nonessential employees will continue to work remotely until the governor's stay-at-home order has expired.

"I cannot thank our employees enough for the dedication they continue to provide to our students, college and to our community," she stated in the press release.

The closure of the campus also affects the college's popular Kids Kollege program, which was scheduled to begin June 1. The summer enrichment program for children ranging in age from 4 to 15 has had its first three sessions canceled, but the fourth session, scheduled to begin June 22, remains on schedule. Families who had registered their children for one of the first three sessions are being notified of the cancelation online, and their registration fees will be refunded.

For more information visit sanjuancollege.edu/kidskollege.

