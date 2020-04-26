CLOSE

The Bloomfield City Council is pictured in April. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

AZTEC — The Bloomfield City Council may approve Mayor Cynthia Atencio signing an open letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham supporting the New Mexico Business Coalition’s Get Back to Business Plan.

The letter calls for many businesses to reopen and employees return to work. However, it states that people who live with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and elderly people or otherwise at risk people should not return to work.

In addition, the business coalition says restrictions like social distancing and reduced occupancy should remain in place and employees at retail establishments should be required to wear masks. The business coalition suggests 20% occupancy requirements.

The business coalition’s letter also recommends limiting crowd size to 10 people for at least another month. The state currently restricts gatherings to five people or less.

Buy Photo The City of Bloomfield received $850,000 of capital outlay funding to replace much of its current wastewater treatment plant. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

The letter further outlines steps for reducing those proposed restrictions, including increasing occupancy to 50% about two weeks after the determined peak. If the coronavirus cases do not increase, two weeks later the New Mexico Business Coalition recommends increasing occupancy to 75%.

The Bloomfield City Council will also discuss upgrades at the city's wastewater treatment plant. The City Council may also approve proceeding with a boundary survey, title report and appraisal for the Scott Reservoir project.

The City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday, April 27, in a virtual setting.

People wishing to attend can do so via telephone by calling 425-436-6323 and using the access code 436935#.

Farmington City Council set to ratify economic emergency declaration

The Farmington City Council could ratify Mayor Nate Duckett’s declaration of economic emergency, which calls on the governor’s office to relax some of the business restrictions put in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

It may also direct city staff to begin the petition process for annexing 288 acres abutting U.S. Highway 64 east of the current city limits.

The Farmington City Council will meet at 6 p.m. April 28 via Zoom and instructions for attending the meeting are available at fmtn.org.

Aztec City Commission moves forward with Sunday alcohol sales

In March, Aztec voters approved a ballot measure that would allow restaurants to sell alcohol on Sundays. The City Commission is scheduled to begin the process of changing city ordinances to allow the sales to take place.

The City Commission may also accept a donation of two parcels of land near Florence Park. These parcels are located between West Aztec Boulevard and the park boundaries as well as across Ruins Road from the park. They are valued at $78,000. The Helen Delia Lucero Living Trust has offered to donate the land to the city. The parcels may be used to expand Florence Park or develop trails.

The agenda also includes a letter of support for the New Mexico Council of Government’s efforts to have the Trail of the Ancients accepted by the Federal Highway Administration as a National Scenic Byway.

The City Commission meets at 6 p.m. April 28. People wishing to attend can do so by calling 1-866-899-4679 and using the access code 726-192-141.

College board agenda includes new programs, student housing

The San Juan College Board of Education will discuss two programs the college hopes to add — online marketing and small unmanned aerial systems. The board agenda also includes discussion of a bond resolution for student housing.

The board meets at 6:30 p.m. April 28 via Zoom.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

