A front end loader operates at the recycling center Thursday at the San Juan County landfill. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

AZTEC — Starting May 1, the San Juan County landfill will be closed on Sundays. People needing to dispose of trash on Sundays should instead take it to a transfer station. Transfer station locations and hours can be found at sjcounty.net/solidwaste.

The county is also reducing the types of materials that will be accepted for recycling at the transfer stations. Starting May 1, only cardboard will be accepted.

Residents wishing to dispose of trash at a transfer station can bring up to three cubic yards of trash and four tires. Commercial waste is not accepted.

There are fees for using the transfer stations. These fees can be found at sjcounty.net.

