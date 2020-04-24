CLOSE Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy Wochit

AZTEC — The New Mexico Department of Health, in collaboration with the National Guard, is offering no-cost COVID-19 testing on April 26 and April 27 at McGee Park.

This testing is available in a drive-thru setting for people who have symptoms like fever, cough, chills or shortness of breath. Essential workers without symptoms are also eligible for the free testing. That includes grocery store employees, healthcare workers, first responders and people who work in public works.

In addition, asymptomatic people who have household members who have tested positive for COVID-19, or people who live in congregate settings like nursing homes, are also eligible for the testing. People who have recently traveled to areas with community spread can also receive the test.

This testing will be done from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 26 and April 27.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/04/24/free-drive-thru-coronavirus-testing-mcgee-park-april-26-and-27/3019281001/