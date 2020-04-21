CLOSE Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy Wochit

FARMINGTON — A Farmington church is organizing a food drive for people in need this week at their campus.

Piñon Hills Community Church at 5101 N. Dustin Ave. will hand out boxes of food from noon to 2 p.m. on April 24, according to a church press release and Pastor Matt Mizell.

One box per family will be distributed, which will include items like sugar, rice, flour, beans and a "few other basics."

The first 400 people will receive a free "hot" sandwich courtesy of Chick-Fil-A.

Mizell said the church saw a need for food in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

He was concerned about accepting food donations from the community as he didn't want to inadvertently distribute infected food.

The church was able to give away the food it purchases for the Canon Café to members of the community. It also received donations from companies in the area.

The church received about $20,000 in donations for the boxes.

Vehicles will enter the church campus at the intersection of North Dustin Avenue and Piñon Hills Boulevard.

They will be guided through the church's parking lot to pick up the food box and other items, including a goody bag for children, then exit the campus. Volunteers will be on-site for prayer requests.

The distribution is designed so that people seeking a food box will have limited contact with volunteers.

Mizell described the April 24 distribution as the "first round" and said they will adjust future distribution of food based on the community's response.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/04/21/pinon-hills-community-church-farmington-distribute-food-boxes-people-in-need/2997321001/