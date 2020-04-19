CLOSE

AZTEC — The San Juan County Commission may approve contracts for renovations or construction at three fire stations.

These include renovating the La Plata Fire Station #2, constructing Valley Fire Station #3 and renovating Sullivan Road Fire Station District #9.

The La Plata Fire Station, located at 679 New Mexico Highway 170, needs a 1,320-square-foot addition as well as renovations to 800 square feet of the existing facility and additional parking.

Valley Fire Station #3 will be located in the area of County Road 6867 and U.S. Highway 64 in Waterflow. It will be a more than 4,000-square-foot facility. The new fire station will replace an existing one.

The Sullivan Road Fire Station needs a new roof, new insulation in the apparatus bays, electrical upgrades in the apparatus bays and new insulated metal panels on the north side exterior. The fire station is located at 305 County Road 4990 near Bloomfield.

The County Commission meets at 4 p.m. April 21.

People can listen to the meeting by calling 1-408-418-9388 and using access code 962 402 485.

People who want to see the meeting presentations and make public comments can attend using the Cisco WebEx meeting application, which can be found at sjcounty.net/watch.

Comments can also be hand delivered by noon April 21 to 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec or mailed to County Commission Comments 100 S. Oliver Drive, Aztec NM 87410. Mailed comments must be received by the end of the business day on April 20. Comments can also be faxed to 505-334-3168, submitted at sjcounty.net/comment or emailed to commission@sjcounty.net. Faxed, digital and emailed comments must be submitted before noon April 21.

The county also hopes to broadcast the meeting on its YouTube channel.

The County Commission may also declare the month of May 2020 as Mental Health Awareness Month.

Navajo Nation Council cancels spring session

The Navajo Nation Council has cancelled the spring session due to the coronavirus and to maintain the health and safety of employees, officials and the public.

Speaker Seth Damon sponsored the bill to nix the session, which would have started on April 20 at the council chamber in Window Rock, Arizona.

Delegates passed the legislation in a vote of 21 in favor and zero opposed during a special session conducted by teleconference on April 17.

Central Consolidated School board meeting

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education will meet at 1 p.m. April 21. The meeting is a continuation of the combined work session and regular meeting from April 16, according to the agenda. It can be viewed on the district's Facebook page.

