AZTEC — The coronavirus pandemic has restricted many popular spring activities, but there are still a variety of things families can enjoy this weekend.

Here are 10 activities you can try without leaving the comfort of your house.

1. Learn about archaeology

Buy Photo Pueblo Bonito is pictured, Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

The Four Corners region is rich in cultural resources, including some of the most impressive archaeological sites in the United States.

Many of these sites have closed to the public, but that doesn’t mean people can’t enjoy them without leaving the comfort of their house.

The National Park Service is offering virtual passport stamps so people with National Park passports can collect the stamp while virtually visiting sites like Mesa Verde National Park. The stamps say 2020 Virtual Visitor. Mesa Verde has a variety of ways to virtually experience the site, including a 3D tour of Balcony House.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office sent out a press release on April 17 recommending weekend activities. One of those activities was a virtual tour of Chaco Culture National Historical Park, which can be found at artsandculture.google.com. Google Arts and Culture also offers a virtual tour of Bandelier National Monument.

2. Color a picture

The Bureau of Land Management’s New Mexico office is challenging people to download an image of Seymour Antelope to color. The image can be found on the BLM's Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the National Park Service’s Pony Express website has links to a variety of coloring pages people can download and print. These coloring pages feature animals that would have been seen by Pony Express riders.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

3. Listen to podcasts

The governor’s office is recommending a podcast called “La Hilacha, Words and Memories.” This podcast is offered by the National Hispanic Cultural Center’s history and literary arts program and celebrates Latinx culture.

If that podcast isn’t something you are interested in, there are a variety of other podcasts available including a “Sesame Street” podcast put on by Public Broadcasting Service.

4. Virtually tour popular sites

Archaeological sites are not the only places people can virtually visit. Google Arts and Culture also hosts a virtual tour of Carlsbad Caverns.

In addition, the New Mexico Tourism Department also offers a YouTube channel featuring 360-degree videos of popular attractions, including Meow Wolf.

Additionally, train enthusiasts may enjoy a virtual tour of the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad.

The governor’s office provided a list of virtual tours available in New Mexico including:

5. View artwork

The virtual spring art walk is underway in Farmington. People can support local artists by viewing their work on the Farmington Convention & Visitors Bureau website and can also purchase pieces they enjoy.

MORE: Farmington plans artwalk on the virtual side after coronavirus shuts down spring event

And that isn’t the only place where art can be viewed. The Museum of International Folk Art has a variety of exhibits available online.

Google Arts & Culture allows people to virtually experience the Georgie O'Keeffe Museum. The museum's exhibits can also be viewed at collections.okeeffemuseum.org.

Other art exhibits available online include:

6. Learn about space

CLOSE The Hubble Birthday Image app is part of the Hubble Space Telescope's 30th anniversary celebration. Buzz60

The New Mexico Museum of Space History is launching a virtual rocketeer academy that offers a variety of do-it-yourself educational activities.

This week's video taught children how to make stomp rockets.

7. Share stories

The New Mexico History Museum is asking residents to submit stories about how the coronavirus has impacted their lives. These stories can be submitted by emailing historylibrary@state.nm.us

8. Read books

The Farmington Public Library is offering eCards that allow people to access online resources.

More: Farmington library's eCard program offers patrons access to online resources

That isn't the only place to find library resources. The State Library is allowing all New Mexicans to access TumbleBooks without needing a library card or having to download anything or install any apps. There are materials available for people of all ages, including math books, audio books, young adult books, children's books and steamy adult romances.

9. Watch birds

A western bluebird perches on a tree during the Audubon Christmas Bird Count in December 2015 near the Riverside Nature Center on the Animas River in Farmington. The Spring Migratory Bird Count takes place Saturday at the center. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

The Audubon Society has launched a weekly learning activity for children. This week’s activities focus on native plants that provide habitat for birds. Children can make do-it-yourself pots to grow plants for birds. They can also participate in an I Spy game looking at the plants and animals outside their house. Audubon Society also has an online game for children to play.

10. Learn about historic sites

New Mexico Historic Sites has launched an online virtual classroom to teach people about eight sites in the state. This online learning platform is geared to children and has grade-level based lessons.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/04/17/10-activities-do-while-staying-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic/5154259002/