Commissioner Mark Lewis: 'I don't know if we want to change leadership in the middle of a crisis'

Story Highlights Padilla, Randall vote against appointing Snover to another two years as mayor.

Fry receives unanimous support to serve as mayor pro-tem.

Buy Photo Aztec Mayor Victor Snover addresses members of the San Juan County Commission, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 during a regular meeting in Aztec. (Photo: Jon Austria/The Daily Times)

AZTEC — Victor Snover will serve another two years as mayor of Aztec following a 3-2 City Commission vote on April 14.

Rosalyn Fry will serve as mayor pro tem. The commission voted unanimously in favor of Fry serving another two years as the mayor pro tem.

Unlike the other municipalities in San Juan County, Aztec does not have an elected mayor and operates under a commission-style format similar to the San Juan County Commission. The Aztec mayor leads the meetings and votes on agenda items.

Buy Photo Aztec City Commissioner Rosalyn Fry talks about the city budget, Monday, May 20, 2019, during a work session at Aztec City Hall. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

In contrast, a mayor-council format like Bloomfield and Farmington have means the mayor is elected and only votes on agenda items when needed to break a tie vote.

Commissioner Austin Randall favored appointing newly-elected Commissioner Michael Padilla Sr. as the mayor. Padilla previously served as mayor of Aztec in the 1990s.

Randall highlighted the overwhelming support Padilla received during the municipal election and the negative feedback Snover has received from various members of the community.

But other members of the commission disagreed.

“I don’t know if we want to change leadership in the middle of a crisis,” Commissioner Mark Lewis said, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fry echoed Lewis’ sentiment.

Buy Photo Aztec Mayor Victor Snover addresses the audience, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, during an NMED ozone attainment initiative meeting in Farmington. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Padilla and Randall cast the votes against appointing Snover to serve as mayor.

“I still think we need to sit down and listen to what our community has to say,” Padilla said.

However, he said he would support the commission’s decision.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

