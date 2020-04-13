CLOSE

Buy Photo The Aztec City Commission will choose a mayor and mayor pro-tem on April 14. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

AZTEC — The Aztec City Commission will select a mayor and mayor pro-tem during its meeting at 6 p.m. on April 14.

The City Commission chooses a mayor and a mayor pro-tem following every election. The current mayor is Victor Snover, who was elected in an unopposed race in 2018 and appointed mayor by the commission on a 3-2 vote shortly afterward. The current mayor pro-tem is Rosalyn Fry.

In March, Aztec voters elected former mayor Michael Padilla Sr. to serve a new term on the City Commission. They also voted for incumbent Austin Randall to serve a second term on the commission.

In addition to appointing a mayor and mayor pro-tem, the City Commission will decide which commissioners will serve on which local boards and committees.

The remainder of the agenda is on a consent agenda, meaning it will be voted on in a single motion unless a commissioner asks to have them removed for discussion.

Topics include an agreement with San Juan Basin Disc Golf Club to operate a city course at Tiger Park. The Aztec City Commission may also vote to terminate an agreement with San Juan County CrimeStoppers. This move comes after the executive director was fired and charged with embezzlement.

People wishing to attend the City Commission meeting can do so by calling 1-866-899-4679 and using the access code 270-369-797.

Other meetings

The Farmington City Council will also meet at 6 p.m. April 14 using Zoom. All the items on the agenda are listed on the consent agenda. This includes a modified style and color of street lights for downtown Farmington. A link to the Zoom meeting can be found at fmtn.org or people can call 1-253-215-8382. People wishing to participate should contact the city clerk at 505-599-1101 or email ajones@fmtn.org to receive the meeting password.

The Aztec Municipal School Board may approve the continuous learning plan for the district when it meets at 6 p.m. April 14. According to the school district’s Facebook page, the meeting will be livestreamed at aztecschools.com. People who want to comment should email comments to otshaysh@aztec.k12.nm.us.

The Bloomfield Municipal Schools Board of Education will discuss its essential employees policy during a work session at 5 p.m. April 14. Other work session topics include additional courses for Bloomfield High School, including financial services, word processing for business and entrepreneurship.

The board may approve these changes during its meeting at 6 p.m. following the work session. The website did not have information posted about how people can attend the board meeting.

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education meets at 1 p.m. April 16. The meeting will be streamed on the district’s Facebook page. The agenda has not yet been posted.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/04/13/meetings-roundup-aztec-city-commission-select-mayor-mayor-pro-tem/5135069002/