These are the congregant living facilities with confirmed coronavirus cases in San Juan County
AZTEC — Three congregant living facilities in San Juan County have had residents or staff members test positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release from the New Mexico Department of Health.
These facilities are:
- Aztec Health Care Assisted Living: 520 Care Lane in Aztec
- Beehive Homes of Farmington
- Life Care Center of Farmington: 1101 W. Murray Drive
The department of health did not state which Beehive Homes facility had residents or staff members test positive.
Life Care Center of Farmington confirmed earlier this week that seven staff members and two residents have tested positive.
There are nine congregate living facilities in the state with positive cases of coronavirus.
