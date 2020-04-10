CLOSE

AZTEC — Three congregant living facilities in San Juan County have had residents or staff members test positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release from the New Mexico Department of Health.

These facilities are:

Aztec Health Care Assisted Living: 520 Care Lane in Aztec

520 Care Lane in Aztec Beehive Homes of Farmington

Life Care Center of Farmington: 1101 W. Murray Drive

The department of health did not state which Beehive Homes facility had residents or staff members test positive.

Life Care Center of Farmington confirmed earlier this week that seven staff members and two residents have tested positive.

There are nine congregate living facilities in the state with positive cases of coronavirus.

