CLOSE

Tony Henry throws away trash April 4, 2016, at a transfer station in Shiprock. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

AZTEC — San Juan County is closing its four solid waste convenience stations located on the Navajo Nation this weekend to comply with the tribal government's curfew orders.

The county operates the four transfer stations on the Navajo Nation through an agreement with the tribe.

The transfer stations are locations where residents can dispose of solid waste and recycling.

The transfer stations will be closed April 11 and 12.

Buy Photo The Upper Fruitland Transfer Station is pictured on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (Photo: Jon Austria/The Daily Times)

The Lake Valley Convenience Center, located at 57 County Road 7760, will reopen at 9 a.m. April 16. The station is closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For more information, call 505-419-0922.

The Sand Springs Convenience Center, located at the Burnham Junction at the corner of Navajo Route 5 and U.S. Highway 491, will reopen at 9 a.m. April 14. The station is closed on Mondays. For more information call 505-320-0553.

The Shiprock Convenience Center, located on U.S. Highway 491 heading north toward Cortez, will reopen at 8 a.m. April 13. For more information call 505-320-0395.

The Upper Fruitland Convenience Station, located three miles south of Nenahnezad School, will reopen at 9 a.m. April 14. The station is closed on Mondays. For more information call 505-320-0711.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/04/09/san-juan-county-close-some-trash-disposal-stations-weekend/5123440002/