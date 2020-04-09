CLOSE

San Juan County (Photo: The Daily Times stock image)

AZTEC — Property owners will still have to pay property tax by the deadline despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy County Treasurer Carol Taulbee told the San Juan County Commission on April 7 that the property tax deadlines will not be delayed because entities like school districts rely on the revenue from the property tax.

“The tax bills will be due May 10, and that’s going to be extended until end of day on May 11 because May 10 is on a Sunday,” Taulbee said.

In addition, people who do not pay their property tax could face penalties and interest.

Taulbee explained that only the Legislature has the authority to waive penalties and interest.

