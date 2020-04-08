CLOSE Coronavirus Cases Surpass 1 Million Wochit

Total number of cases doubled earlier this week

A 50-bed field hospital will be delivered over the weekend to the National Guard Armory in Farmington.

AZTEC — San Juan County has begun to see a surge in coronavirus cases, according to Emergency Manager Mike Mestas.

Mestas provided an update to the San Juan County Commission on April 7.

On April 6, the state health department reported 25 new cases in San Juan County. Then, on April 7, another 24 cases were added to the county’s numbers.

“The increased surge is coming as they predicted,” Mestas said.

As of April 7, more than 100 people in San Juan County had tested positive for COVID-19. In comparison, a week ago, the county had fewer than 50 cases, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

Mestas said the county office of emergency management is working with the San Juan Regional Medical Center, including coordinating on having a 50-bed field hospital delivered over the weekend to the National Guard Armory in Farmington. In addition, the county obtained 10 pallets of personal protective equipment for the hospital.

“We feel at this time, in the emergency management office that is, that the hospital is ready for this potential surge,” Mestas said.

As of the morning of April 8, the San Juan Regional Medical Center was reporting 15 patients with positive test results.

County Manager Mike Stark said the hospital is reporting that it has enough space and ventilators to meet the current demand.

“Hopefully a number of these folks that we’re seeing with these new cases can be cared for at home, and that seems to be the case so far,” Stark said.

The latest information about coronavirus in the community can be found online at www.sanjuanregional.com/coronavirus or by calling the coronavirus information hotline at 505-516-0938 or toll free at 888-949-5387.

