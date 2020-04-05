CLOSE

Buy Photo Andreanne Catt, left, and Lauren Howland prepare to join a group of runners protesting oil and gas drilling, Monday, June 26, 2017 in Farmington. (Photo: Jon Austria/The Daily Times)

AZTEC — The San Juan County Commission will hear a presentation about the Bureau of Land Management Farmington Field Office’s resource management plan amendment.

The BLM released the draft amendment for public comment at the end of February and public comment is accepted through May 28. However, various groups are lobbying to get the public comment period extended in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The amendment details future land use, especially related to oil and gas development, near Chaco Culture National Historical Park. It proposes allowing oil and gas leases within the 10-mile buffer zone where the BLM has been deferring leases.

More: BLM preferred plan could open areas within 10-mile Chaco buffer to oil, gas development

The entrance to Chaco Culture National Historical Park is pictured April 14, 2019, with Fajada Butte in the background. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

The County Commission meets at 4 p.m. April 7, however members of the public cannot attend in person due to restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel and is accessible through the website, sjcounty.net/watch. People can also listen in to the meeting by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and using the access code 964 379 911.

A pottery sherd is pictured, Tuesday, June 23, 2015, at Pierre's Ruins, 20-miles north of Chaco Culture National Historical Park. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

People wishing to make comments can join on computer or mobile devices using directions available at sjcounty.net/watch. Commenters can then use the “raise hand” button to indicate they would like to speak, or they can use the chat.

Comments can also be hand-delivered to 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec by noon April 7 or mailed to County Commission Comments, 100 S. Oliver Dr. Aztec NM 87410 by the close of business day April 6. Comments can also be faxed to 505-334-3168 or emailed to commission@sjcounty.net before noon on April 7. The County Commission also accepts comment through a digital form available at sjcounty.net/comment. The deadline for comments to be submitted online is noon April 7.

Pueblo Bonito is pictured April 14, 2019, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

Following the presentation about the resource management plan amendment, the County Commission will hear an assessment of senior services in the county. This report comes after Northwest New Mexico Seniors, Inc. chose to no longer be the fiscal agent handling food service for the senior centers.

More: City, San Juan County are scrambling to ensure senior centers have meals

Other agenda topics include a 12-hour work schedule for the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office patrol division and unfreezing positions at San Juan County Communications Authority.

The consent agenda, which is voted on in one motion early in the meeting, includes the purchase of the Totah Theater and ratifying the termination of an agreement with CrimeStoppers, Inc.

Other meetings

The Farmington Municipal Schools Board of Education meets at 5:15 p.m. April 9. People can access the Zoom meeting using a link on the agenda posted on the school district’s website, district.fms.k12.nm.us.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/04/05/meetings-roundup-blm-present-plan-amendment-chaco-canyon-county-commission/2940069001/