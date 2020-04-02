CLOSE

San Juan College (Photo: The Daily Times stock image)

FARMINGTON — Nonessential employees at San Juan College have been ordered to continue working from home through April 30, according to a press release issued by college officials.

The order extends a previous stay-at-home directive issued by the college that was to continue through April 10. College officials said the decision was made in support of public health and safety, and to comply with a directive announced earlier this week by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

"Employees will continue to work remotely until the order has expired," college President Dr. Toni Hopper Pendergrass, stated in the press release. "I cannot thank our employees enough for the dedication they continue to provide to our students, college and our community."

San Juan College has closed its campus to visitors and students through April 30, and canceled all events through that date. The college announced last week that it had indefinitely postponed its graduation ceremony for the spring semester.

The college announced on March 27 it was extending the delivery of online classes through the end of the spring semester. Faculty advisers will be available by phone and online for students to start the registration process for summer and fall classes on April 20.

"We are dedicated to do all we can to help our students succeed," Pendergrass stated in the press release. "Students are encouraged to connect with their advisers, coaches and instructors, who are here to help them through this challenging time."

Additional help for students is available through the San Juan College Student Achievement Center at achievement@sanjuancollege.edu. Students are advised to check their college email accounts for additional information about the extended closure, class structure, tutoring and support services.

