The PRC ruling will provide $40 million in assistance to workers and the impacted community

AZTEC — After the initial New Mexico Public Regulation Commission was interrupted, the PRC reconvened its meeting and unanimously approved Public Service Company of New Mexico's application to end its operations of the San Juan Generating Station.

April 1 was the deadline for the PRC to make a ruling on the San Juan Generating Station abandonment case based on guidelines outlined in the Energy Transition Act. If it had not made a ruling, the application PNM filed on July 1 would have been deemed approved.

The PRC also approved a financing order that allows PNM to issue low-interest energy transition bonds as outlined in the Energy Transition Act that became law in 2019.

Those bonds include $283 million of refinancing of past investments into the San Juan Generating Station as well as $19.2 million for decommissioning of the power plant, $9.4 million for reclamation at the associated San Juan Mine, $20 million for job training and severance pay for workers at both the mine and power plant, $1.8 million for the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department, $5.9 million to a fund to help with economic diversification efforts in impacted communities and $12.1 million to help displaced workers.

Some of the money to assist power plant and mine workers will be available this year before the bonds are issued.

The energy transition bonds will be paid off by an energy transition charge on PNM customers' bills. For most residential ratepayers, that will be $1.90 monthly.

PNM Resources' Chairman, President and CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn said in an emailed statement that it is pleased with the commission's decision.

"Our customers, communities, and environment will benefit as we move to exit all of our coal-fired generation and replace it with lower-cost, cleaner energy resources," Vincent-Collawn said. "The use of securitization tool under the ETA provides $40 million to help workers and the communities affected by the closure. We will continue to look for the right opportunities to provide cost-effective, environmentally friendly energy to our customers."   

The PRC decision will not impact the ability of the City of Farmington to take ownership of the power plant following successful negotiations with the other owners. The city plans to transfer that ownership to Enchant Energy. The company hopes to retrofit the power plant with carbon capture technology and keep it open as a merchant plant, meaning it would sell electricity on the market to utilities in the western United States. The company would also sell carbon dioxide to be used in oil extraction or other industries.

Meeting interrupted 

The initial meeting at 9:30 a.m. was interrupted when a score of people who began playing music, cursing and speaking to the point that the PRC shut down the Zoom meeting.

The PRC was discussing Public Service Company of New Mexico’s application to abandon units one and four of the San Juan Generating Station.

Chairwoman Theresa Becenti-Aguilar was speaking about San Juan County and about the coronavirus. She highlighted that both the county and the City of Farmington have passed declarations of public health emergency.

“As we are making a decision today, we are also dealing with an extraordinary time,” she said. "But we still have to move forward protecting the rights of the customers, PNM customers, their rights."

A man interrupted and used a racial slur before saying "it doesn't matter, he doesn't have rights. Minorities don't have rights."

Becenti-Aguilar asked the man to identify himself and soon many other people were speaking at the same time or playing music. One person can be heard blowing their nose.

San Juan Generating Station burns coal to produce electricity
Two of the four units at the San Juan Generating Station have already closed as part of an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to cut emissions at the power plant.
Two of the four units at the San Juan Generating Station have already closed as part of an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to cut emissions at the power plant. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
An employee watches screens inside the control room to ensure operations run smoothly at the San Juan Generating Station in this Sept. 25, 2019 file photo.
An employee watches screens inside the control room to ensure operations run smoothly at the San Juan Generating Station in this Sept. 25, 2019 file photo. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
This coal silo, which serves unit 1 of the San Juan Generating Station, was rebuilt in 2018 after it collapsed and the coal dust caused an explosion that damaged some equipment.
This coal silo, which serves unit 1 of the San Juan Generating Station, was rebuilt in 2018 after it collapsed and the coal dust caused an explosion that damaged some equipment. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
San Juan Mine as well as coal stock piles can be seen from the San Juan Generating Station, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Waterflow.
San Juan Mine as well as coal stock piles can be seen from the San Juan Generating Station, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Waterflow. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A generator for one of the units is pictured, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at San Juan Generating Station.
A generator for one of the units is pictured, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at San Juan Generating Station. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
These pulverizers once crushed coal for unit 3 at the San Juan Generating Station. They have since been shut down along with the unit.
These pulverizers once crushed coal for unit 3 at the San Juan Generating Station. They have since been shut down along with the unit. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A sign is seen on an outside wall of the San Juan Generating Station.
A sign is seen on an outside wall of the San Juan Generating Station. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The Shiprock pinnacle can be seen, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from the San Juan Generating Station. Meanwhile, transmission lines transport electricity away from the power plant.
The Shiprock pinnacle can be seen, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from the San Juan Generating Station. Meanwhile, transmission lines transport electricity away from the power plant. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Coal is delivered from the San Juan Mine to the San Juan Generating Station through a coal supply contract that ends on June 30, 2022.
Coal is delivered from the San Juan Mine to the San Juan Generating Station through a coal supply contract that ends on June 30, 2022. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Bottom ash from burning coal is piled, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the San Juan Generating Station in Waterflow.
Bottom ash from burning coal is piled, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the San Juan Generating Station in Waterflow. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A feeder is pictured, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the San Juan Generating Station. Plant Director Omni Warner described the feeder as the gas pedal for the power plant.
A feeder is pictured, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the San Juan Generating Station. Plant Director Omni Warner described the feeder as the gas pedal for the power plant. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Water vapor and carbon dioxide are the main things that come out of the units at the San Juan Generating Station following multiple environmental upgrades over the years.
Water vapor and carbon dioxide are the main things that come out of the units at the San Juan Generating Station following multiple environmental upgrades over the years. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
These blue boxes house the generator, which, is seen in the foreground, and the turbines, which can be seen in the background.
These blue boxes house the generator, which, is seen in the foreground, and the turbines, which can be seen in the background. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A silo above a feeder holds coal that will later be burned, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the San Juan Generating Station.
A silo above a feeder holds coal that will later be burned, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the San Juan Generating Station. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The San Juan Mine is pictured, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from the San Juan Generating Station in Waterflow. Unlike the nearby Navajo Mine, the San Juan Mine has been transformed into an underground mine after initially being a surface mine.
The San Juan Mine is pictured, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from the San Juan Generating Station in Waterflow. Unlike the nearby Navajo Mine, the San Juan Mine has been transformed into an underground mine after initially being a surface mine. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Steam rises from one of the units at the San Juan Generating Station.
Steam rises from one of the units at the San Juan Generating Station. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The floor beneath one of the feeders had to be replaced in 2018 when a coal silo collapsed.
The floor beneath one of the feeders had to be replaced in 2018 when a coal silo collapsed. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A baghouse captures fly ash, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at San Juan Generating Station.
A baghouse captures fly ash, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at San Juan Generating Station. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Trucks from San Juan Mine take fly ash back to the mine and place it in pits that will later be reclaimed.
Trucks from San Juan Mine take fly ash back to the mine and place it in pits that will later be reclaimed. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The power plant burns coal to heat water. The steam turns turbines to generate power. Once the water can no longer be used in the power plant, it is placed in evaporation ponds like those seen in this picture taken, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from the San Juan Generating Station.
The power plant burns coal to heat water. The steam turns turbines to generate power. Once the water can no longer be used in the power plant, it is placed in evaporation ponds like those seen in this picture taken, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from the San Juan Generating Station. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Steam comes from one of the four units at the San Juan Generating Station. The emissions from the power plant are monitored with equipment placed on each unit.
Steam comes from one of the four units at the San Juan Generating Station. The emissions from the power plant are monitored with equipment placed on each unit. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The switch yard at San Juan Generating Station is pictured, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Waterflow. Electricity generated at the power plant is shipped to other places in New Mexico as well as Arizona and other southwest locations.
The switch yard at San Juan Generating Station is pictured, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Waterflow. Electricity generated at the power plant is shipped to other places in New Mexico as well as Arizona and other southwest locations. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A transformer is pictured just outside the San Juan Generating Station. The transformer increases the voltage prior to transporting it away from the power plant.
A transformer is pictured just outside the San Juan Generating Station. The transformer increases the voltage prior to transporting it away from the power plant. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Transmission lines take power away from the San Juan Generating Station.
Transmission lines take power away from the San Juan Generating Station. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Four Corners Power Plant can be seen from the San Juan Generating Station.
Four Corners Power Plant can be seen from the San Juan Generating Station. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A sign outside the switch yard at the San Juan Generating Station provides a message for employees.
A sign outside the switch yard at the San Juan Generating Station provides a message for employees. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
    There were attempts to mute the interrupting parties but ultimately the PRC shut down the meeting.

    In a phone call, Becenti-Aguilar said the PRC tried a different meeting ID and the meeting was sabotaged a second time.

    "The disruption of the Public Regulation Commission meeting today shows us how vulnerable our democracy is to interference," said Camilla Feibelman, the director of the Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club in an emailed statement.

    "We applaud the PRC for attempting to move forward on the urgent business of taking action to address the climate crisis and to protect workers and communities. The Sierra Club condemns any individuals or groups that attempt to interfere with public processes. We also condemn the racist terms used in the hack." 

    Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times.

