AZTEC — While the coronavirus has pushed back the deadline for responding to the census, local officials are still encouraging residents to fill out their census questionnaires.

The official census day is April 1, which means the U.S. Census Bureau is asking people where they are residing as of April 1.

The census is conducted every 10 years and this is the first time it is primarily online. The data collected will be used to determine how federal funds are distributed and it will also impact redistricting for elected offices.

Most residents received postcards in the mail to invite them to participate. These postcards include a number on the front above the residents’ address. That number is the identification number for participating.

The postcards were not mailed to locations on the Navajo Nation or to people who have post office boxes. Those people may be visited by census workers at a later date. The U.S. Census Bureau has suspended field operations through at least April 15, which means census workers will not be visiting people until after that date.

“Where feasible, census field workers will call survey participants and seek to collect the necessary information over the phone,” the U.S. Census Bureau announced in a press release on March 27.

Participation in the census is required by law.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs a bill, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, authorizing $8 million for census outreach. (Photo: Office of the Governor)

