AZTEC — The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission is scheduled to rule on Public Service Company of New Mexico’s application to abandon the remaining units at the San Juan Generating Station.

The PRC meets at 9:30 a.m. April 1 through webinar. A link to participate in the Zoom meeting as well as instructions on how to participate can be found at nmprc.state.nm.us.

The meeting has been moved to a Zoom-format to comply with orders intended to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Approving the application does not necessarily mean that the San Juan Generating Station will close. Instead, if the application is approved PNM will no longer operate units 1 and 4 after summer 2022. The plant could stay open if the City of Farmington and its partner Enchant Energy are able to successfully retrofit it with carbon capture technology.

The PRC will also make a decision regarding securitization. This involves refinancing the past investments into the facility with low-interest bonds. If approved, part of those bond proceeds would go into state funds to assist in economic development efforts in San Juan County and Navajo Nation as well as a fund to assist power plant and mine workers.

The Navajo Nation Council will not have standing committee meetings until at least April 5.

The San Juan Water Commission canceled its meeting scheduled for April 1.

