FARMINGTON — San Juan College officials have extended the closure of the school's campuses from April 6 through April 10, meaning all classes will continue to be presented in an online format and all nonessential employees will continue to work from home through that date.

The extension follows a "stay-at-home" recommendation issued March 23 by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and a public health order suspending all "nonessential" public and private businesses, and requiring all of the state's nonessential work force to work from home until April 10.

"I appreciate all the ways in which our employees have worked together to combat this public health crisis and how they are providing services to students in the midst of it," San Juan College President Dr. Toni Hopper Pendergrass stated in a press release. "I remain confident that through social distancing and the continued use of basic health-safety practices that together we can slow the spread of this virus."

School officials are encouraging students to contact their instructors and check their college email accounts for information regarding the extended closure, their class structure, tutoring and other support services.

The college has postponed or canceled all its events through April 17. To see a list of those events and a coronavirus resource links, visit sanjuancollege.edu/coronavirus.

