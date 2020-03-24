AZTEC — The Navajo Nation is reporting 10 new cases of coronavirus, according to a press release from the Office of the President and Vice President.

The new cases bring the total number of cases to 39 in Navajo Nation. The majority of the cases are in Navajo County in Arizona.

Meanwhile, New Mexico announced 17 new cases on March 24, including four new cases in San Juan County.

The new cases in San Juan County include two men in their thirties, a man in his forties and a woman in her thirties. The San Juan County cases are not reported to be Navajo Nation cases.

The Navajo Nation is reporting four cases in McKinley County while the state is reporting three.

All residents of the Navajo Nation can register to receive alerts from the Navajo Department of Emergency Management by texting “NavajoNation” to 888777.

“Help beat the virus by staying home. To prevent a massive public health crisis, every person must remain home, unless you need food, medicine, or other essential items, but beyond that we shouldn’t have anyone traveling or going out into the public. If you need essential items, send only one person and use every precaution available,” said President Jonathan Nez in the press release.

The public health emergency stay-at-home order remains in effect for Navajo Nation.

“Stay home, stay safe, save lives! Our first responders are on the ground working hard to help our communities. We will beat this virus together. We are praying every day for our people who are sick and their families,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

New Mexicans who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms, such as such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the New Mexico Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 1-855-600-3453.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

