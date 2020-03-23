CLOSE Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy Wochit

FARMINGTON — COVID-19 is an infectious coronavirus that was first documented in humans in December in China.

The disease was first documented in New Mexico on March 11. San Juan Regional Medical Center announced the first San Juan County case on March 21.

Officials say the best way to prevent the spread of the illness is to wash your hands frequently, cover your coughs and limit your exposure to other people by practicing social distancing.

Updates for Monday, March 23

A Farmington fire department employee became the first person in San Juan County to test positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.

The New Mexico Department of Health announced two more cases in San Juan County on March 23. These include a female in her 70s and a male in his 30s.

There are two cases of COVID-19 in McKinley County, according to New Mexico Department of Health.

As of the morning of March 23, there were no confirmed cases in La Plata, Archuleta, San Juan or Montezuma counties in Colorado according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

San Juan Basin Public Health posted on Facebook on March 23 that an adult in La Plata County is presumed positive for coronavirus.

San Juan Basin Public Health issued an advisory on March 23 asking residents of La Plata and Archuleta counties to stay at home.

San Juan County, Colorado, has closed its backcountry to non-locals and is asking people driving on U.S. Highway 550 to keep driving rather than stopping to hike. Non-locals will not be allowed in Silverton. Vehicles parked along the passes in San Juan County Colorado could be subject to fines or towing.

As of the morning of March 23, the Utah Department of Health reported no cases of the disease in southeast Utah.

Golf courses, McGee Park close

Piñon Hills Golf Course, Civitan Golf Course and Riverside Golf Course will be closed starting March 24 following an executive order from the governor's office. The governor limited public gatherings to five people and ordered non-essential businesses to close.

San Juan County announced that McGee Park will close until further notice.

Bloomfield delays decision on loan agreement for vacuum truck

Economic uncertainties connected to the coronavirus and the low price of oil prompted the Bloomfield City Council to postpone a decision on a loan agreement to purchase a new vacuum truck. The vacuum truck is needed to clear out sewer lines and Public Works Director Jason Thomas said the sewer system has been having problems, including backing up into a church. The truck would cost an estimated $440,000, but city councilors expressed concerns about taking on additional debt at this time. They directed city staff to look at alternatives, including used vacuum trucks that might be available.

Farmers Market works to keep items in stock for customers

Bloomfield City Councilor Matt Pennington, who manages Farmers Market in Bloomfield, said the grocery store has been receiving two trucks of goods each day and will remain open.

"It's been challenging, but we're staying ahead of it right now," he said.

Pennington said the store has reserved the hour from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for seniors and people in high risk categories to shop. He said the store is also keeping some supplies in back to make sure they can get the items they need.

Pennington encouraged people to check on their neighbors and said a lot of people have been coming to the store to shop for other people, especially for older neighbors.

Aztec library closes, books still available for check out

Aztec Public Library announced on March 23 that it will be closed until further notice, however people can still check out materials by viewing the online catalog at azteclibrary.org. The staff will find the items and put them in the lobby for people to pick up during a pre-scheduled appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 505-334-7657. People should have their library card and a photo ID with them to pick up the materials.

Bloomfield Public Library announced on the evening of March 23 that it will close effective March 24 until further notice.

KSJE program provides updates, answers questions

A local company with a 3D printer has been experimenting with making face shields for the hospital, and the hospital is looking into what the best material is for community members to use to make face masks, San Juan Regional Medical Center officials said on the KSJE live show this morning.

KSJE 90.9 FM is hosting morning shows at 9 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays to answer questions about the coronavirus.

MORE: Tribal leaders: Coronavirus cases on Navajo Nation reach 26; residents urged to stay home

San Juan County Office of Emergency Management Manager Mike Mestas called in to the show on March 23.

He said a lot of people are asking why cases from Shiprock have not been reported in the San Juan County count. He said the patients who tested positive at Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock were not from San Juan County and returned to their homes in northeast Arizona. They are included in the Navajo Nation count.

Navajo Nation has reported 29 cases of coronavirus and is asking residents to remain at home.

Red Apple Transit announces changes

Meanwhile Red Apple Transit canceled its Kirtland route and Red Route. The Red Route covers much of east Farmington, including Wildflower Parkway and the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

The morning Dial-A-Ride service has also been suspended, however the afternoon service will continue from 11 a.m. through 5:30 p.m.

The spread of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 has led to many closures, including business closures.

MORE: 'Everything’s on the table' as small businesses respond to governor's coronavirus orders

In Farmington, the city has closed its library, pools, museums and community centers as well as the civic center. The senior center continues to serve meals on a drive-through basis and delivering through the Meals on Wheels program, however the senior center is closed.

San Juan County Communications Authority is asking community members not to call 911 for questions about the coronavirus or how to get tested.

People who have questions about the virus can call the state coronavirus hotline at 1-855-600-3453. People who have non-health related COVID-19 questions can call 1-833-551-0518.

