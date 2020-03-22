CLOSE

The San Juan County Commission room has been set up to limit the spread of the coronavirus, however members of the public are being asked to watch the meeting rather than attend in person. (Photo: San Juan County)

FARMINGTON — The spread of the coronavirus in New Mexico is the central topic of most city and county government meetings this week as officials work to contain the disease.

San Juan County Commission Chairman Jack Fortner and Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett have already signed declarations of public health emergencies, which will be ratified by the County Commission and City Council this week. Meanwhile, the Aztec City Commission and Bloomfield City Council are both set to possibly approve similar declarations during their meetings.

In addition, the San Juan County Commission may pass a resolution encouraging casinos to comply with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s order to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But while the majority of agenda topics are focused on the pandemic, the illness is not the only topic up for discussion.

San Juan County may accept a donation of nearly half an acre of land that will allow it to expand the La Plata Fire Station and the Bloomfield City Council may approve a loan agreement for a vacuum truck.

The Farmington City Council may also approve a nearly $4.8 million contract with Four Corners Materials for pavement restoration or resurfacing.

How to attend the meetings

The public is not permitted to attend the meetings in person in efforts to keep the coronavirus from spreading. However all four entities have arranged ways for the public to participate.

The San Juan County Commission will host its first-ever livestreamed meeting, which can be found at sjcounty.net/watch. The commission will meet at noon March 23 in the San Juan County Administration Building in Aztec. The video will also be available on YouTube and Facebook.

The Bloomfield City Council is asking people to call in to the meeting. People who want to participate should call 425-436-6323 and use the access code 436935#. The Bloomfield City Council meets at 6 p.m. March 23.

The Farmington City Council offers a livestream of its meetings at fmtn.org. It meets at 6 p.m. March 24. The videos can also be found online after the meeting.

The Aztec City Commission livestreams its meetings on its YouTube channel. It meets at 6 p.m. March 24.

