CLOSE

FBI officials encourage anyone who has been victimized in a cyber-related scam to contact the agency via its website. (Photo: Courtesy image)

FARMINGTON — Officials at the Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Albuquerque are warning residents to be aware that cyber criminals may be exploiting concerns over the outbreak of the coronavirus to launch new scams.

The FBI says computer users should remember four tips to help them avoid becoming a victim of one of the scams.

First, the agency said, do not open attachments or click links within emails from senders you don't recognize.

Second, always verify that the information being shared originates from a legitimate source.

Third, do not provide your log-ins, financial data or other personal information in response to an email.

Finally, the agency advised computer users to visit websites by manually inputting domains in their browser.

Anyone who believes they have been victimized in an Internet scam or who wants to report suspicious activity is encouraged to visit the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/03/22/new-computer-scams-related-coronavirus-being-employed/2889081001/